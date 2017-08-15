Unleash global brainpower on the SDGs!

This week is an exciting week for progressing the Sustainable Development Goals; in Denmark, more than 1,000 young talents are gathering to develop innovative ideas for realizing the SDGs.

Unleash is a sustainability innovation lab gathering young talents – age 20 to 35, from 115 countries – often with astonishing stories and already heroic contributions to make the world a better place:

the Spanish pediatrician who moved to Brazil – along with her own 8-week-old – to fight Zika

the journalist in Kenya who is documenting horrific cases of gender-based violence

the American fashion designer, born with cystic fibrosis, who is designing hospital gowns "with dignity"

It is truly moving – and very inspiring! Read these stories, and many more, here.

Yesterday, we also had the pleasure of hosting 60 of the amazing talents:

"I love mushrooms!" says Mikako, our Science Manager, when explaining how enzymes and their use are found in nature. #UNLEASHLab2017 pic.twitter.com/Bb1dV7lR3R — Novozymes (@Novozymes) August 14, 2017

Thank you @UNLEASHlab talents for your visit @Novozymes and your many great questions about biotech solutions pic.twitter.com/LxmxTPNXvX — Claus Stig Pedersen (@BioBiz_Claus) August 14, 2017

Thank you to @UNLEASHlab for visiting us. We hope you had a great time and we look forward to working together on the #SDGs #UNLEASHLAB2017. pic.twitter.com/dGzo7Vf5cJ — Novozymes (@Novozymes) August 14, 2017

Speaking to these talented, young minds, it is clear that biology and brainpower in innovation combined has a lot of potential to help move the world in a more sustainable direction.

That is also why we have decided to engage in Unleash – to inspire brilliant talents from all over the world, and to learn and tap into their innovation muscle.