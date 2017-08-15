Unleash global brainpower on the SDGs!

This week is an exciting week for progressing the Sustainable Development Goals; in Denmark, more than 1,000 young talents are gathering to develop innovative ideas for realizing the SDGs.
Unleash is a sustainability innovation lab gathering young talents – age 20 to 35, from 115 countries – often with astonishing stories and already heroic contributions to make the world a better place:
- the Spanish pediatrician who moved to Brazil – along with her own 8-week-old – to fight Zika
- the journalist in Kenya who is documenting horrific cases of gender-based violence
- the American fashion designer, born with cystic fibrosis, who is designing hospital gowns "with dignity"
It is truly moving – and very inspiring! Read these stories, and many more, here.
Yesterday, we also had the pleasure of hosting 60 of the amazing talents:
Speaking to these talented, young minds, it is clear that biology and brainpower in innovation combined has a lot of potential to help move the world in a more sustainable direction.
That is also why we have decided to engage in Unleash – to inspire brilliant talents from all over the world, and to learn and tap into their innovation muscle.
Welcome to Denmark – unleash your talent and brainpower to help make the world a better place!
CONVERSATIONS