Unleash global brainpower on the SDGs!

08/15/2017 05:16 am ET

This week is an exciting week for progressing the Sustainable Development Goals; in Denmark, more than 1,000 young talents are gathering to develop innovative ideas for realizing the SDGs.

Unleash is a sustainability innovation lab gathering young talents – age 20 to 35, from 115 countries – often with astonishing stories and already heroic contributions to make the world a better place:

  • the Spanish pediatrician who moved to Brazil – along with her own 8-week-old – to fight Zika
  • the journalist in Kenya who is documenting horrific cases of gender-based violence
  • the American fashion designer, born with cystic fibrosis, who is designing hospital gowns "with dignity"

It is truly moving – and very inspiring! Read these stories, and many more, here.

Yesterday, we also had the pleasure of hosting 60 of the amazing talents:

Speaking to these talented, young minds, it is clear that biology and brainpower in innovation combined has a lot of potential to help move the world in a more sustainable direction.

That is also why we have decided to engage in Unleash – to inspire brilliant talents from all over the world, and to learn and tap into their innovation muscle.

Welcome to Denmark – unleash your talent and brainpower to help make the world a better place!

