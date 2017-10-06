UNLEASH THE POWER OF WORDS TO BUILD YOUR CONFIDENCE.

We want to move out of our comfort zone. We want to achieve our goals. We want to be successful.

But somehow... we find ourselves still playing small!

If you find yourself in this position, it is worth checking in with the running commentary in your head. What are you telling yourself every day about you, about the world around you, about what's happening?

Although the commentary in our heads might seem small and insignificant, it actually plays a huge part in how successful we are in getting out of our comfort zone, achieving our goals and being successful.

Let's say you go through your day with the thought/phrase;

"LIFE IS A STRUGGLE"

Then I can assure you...life will be a struggle! You can almost feel the heaviness in your chest, the pressure of that struggle like a rock!

If you change that to; "LIFE IS AN ADVENTURE" It immediately feels lighter, more exciting, more adventurous!

It is the same day, nothing has changed, except our words and as a result, our perspective.

It is the same logic we use with "should" and "want to". In your mind, list out 3 things that you "should" do. Check in with how you feel about these things you should do. Is the familiar "rock" feeling back again?

Now, say the same three things but put "I want to" in front of them. How does it feel now? Better? Lighter? More empowering?

Words are powerful because they have the ability to turn fear into excitement, worries into wonders, can't into can!

We give our power away when we use language that is self defeating, especially in our heads. Words are an amazingly effective tool which act as the catalyst to confidence when we use them correctly.

Use them wisely and reap the reward.

With Confidence, Anything is Possible!