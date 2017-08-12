Unleashing The True Power Of Co-Marketing For Your Business

Success in any business can be defined using many parameters. However, in the most basic of terms, success is the ability to optimize outputs from the efforts that you are putting into the business. In other words, if you are investing on something, you must get an outcome that contributes to the growth of your business. The same thing applies to marketing. While many small and large companies are investing heavily in marketing, very few can show concrete sales or revenues that are directly related to specific marketing efforts.

Before you move quickly to judge and assume marketing incompetence in these kinds of scenarios, perhaps you should stop for a minute and just appreciate the glaring challenges of marketing in the modern digital economy. Marketing is not easy and the competitiveness in various sectors means that companies need to do more to achieve their marketing goals. The great thing is that there is a new way and co-marketing is offering businesses the chance to dominate markets and increase leads without spending much money along the way.

What Is Co-Marketing?

Co-marketing, just as the name suggests, is the idea of combining efforts between two or more companies to jointly target a single market. It’s a concept that stresses the need for companies and small businesses to collaborate in the market space other than compete with each other. Part of the reason why companies spend so much on marketing and don’t get any returns is simply because they are always rivaling each other. The concept of co-marketing is simple. Instead of fighting each other for one fish, perhaps you can combine effort and catch more. But of course, it’s more than that. In order for co-marketing to succeed, it has to be done right.

How To Do Co Marketing

In order to see the benefits of co-marketing, you will have to align your business with the right one. The rule of thumb is to align marketing resources with a company that has a similar mindset and vision with you. The company you decide to align yourself with must be honest and ready to play its role in reaching the agreed outcomes. It sounds easy but it’s not. You need a lot of exposure on this area before you can start implementing a co-marketing strategy and the great thing is that Jon James, managing partner at Ignited Results, a leading internet marketing agency, will be addressing a workshop at the Innevation Hub on co-marketing.

The workshop will be taking place on September 30th in Reno, Nevada and will look to provide practical tips on how businesses can use co-marketing to enhance their marketing success. Jon James is also the author of the book “Big Business, Small Business”; “The Small Business Owners Playbook To Fight Back Against Big Brand Companies”. He has worked in the internet marketing field for years and knows the true value of collaboration other than competition in the marketing space.

“Co-marketing is one of the most powerful ways that small businesses can use to pool their resources and compete with big businesses who have million dollar marketing budgets and actually win on a local level" says James.