Unlocking Healthcare in the World’s Most Hard to Reach Regions, One Employee at a Time

An article on how we can connect to underserved populations to provide value-based, affordable health care by Amanda McArthur, Chief Program Officer at PYXERA Global.

“I’m touched by your attention, but my end of life is near,” said the fifty-year-old man living in the rural expanse of Himachal Pradesh, India. “Your efforts would be better spent on my granddaughter. She has her whole life ahead of her.” These words were thought-provoking for Scott DeFoe, Sr. Program Director at Medtronic, onsite as a participant in a population health project that included the collection of basic vitals for residents — many of whom had never received a health screening.

In 2013, Scott travelled to India as a Global Innovation Fellow, a program of the Medtronic Foundation designed to expose Medtronic employees to global healthcare realities faced by underserved populations in India, Tanzania, South Africa, and other geographies around the world. Working with local healthcare leaders and patients, Fellows gain immersive experience in identifying sustainable and scalable products and solutions for communities with limited or no access to healthcare.

Granddaughters of 50-year old resident of Himachal Pradesh

“We understand the future of healthcare requires new approaches and new forms of innovation,” said Jacob Gayle, president of the Medtronic Foundation and vice president of Medtronic Philanthropy. “That’s why we empower our employees through programs like the Global Innovation Fellows to work with health systems around the world, sharing technologies, resources, and expertise to help remove barriers to affordable treatment of chronic diseases.”

As a Global Innovation Fellow, Scott worked with the Center for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) in India to develop a five-year strategic business plan with the goal of CCDC achieving financial sustainability, while satisfying surging demand for population health data to inform the government’s vital policy decisions. Scott’s brief interaction with the grandfather in Himachal Pradesh, who would have been considered middle-aged in other parts of the world, cemented the notion that designing healthcare solutions for underserved populations requires a fundamentally different mindset and approach to problem solving, research, and development than models used in developed markets. It is not a one size-fits-all approach. It’s a community and patient-centric one.

“The intervening years have come as a bit of a surprise to me,” said Scott, whose career today is colored by his experience with the program. “I quickly learned it’s not necessarily about approaching access issues from a top-down perspective the way we tend to approach them in the Western world, but rather designing and delivering the best care, with available resources, for that population’s unique need. It was particularly beneficial to partner with CCDC to ask how they see the problem, how they would fix it, and how I could contribute to the team.”

Driving for Shared Value Creates Innovation and Competitive Advantage

Connecting the dots between a philanthropic desire to do good and increasing healthcare for the underserved through sustainable market performance is a delicate balancing act for corporate leaders today. Some, like Medtronic—a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions—see this as an opportunity.

By 2021, emerging markets will account for 75 percent of industry growth in the pharmaceutical industry, according to the FSG report, Competing By Saving Lives. In Africa alone, businesses could unlock $350 billion a year in value by tackling societal challenges. While some may object to linking healthcare profitability with underserved communities, profitability or at a minimum, breaking even, is necessary for an initiative to be sustainable. There are encouraging signs that serving these new markets can be profitable, and multiply the size of the current available market—while still delivering improved health outcomes.

Global Innovation Fellow collaborates with local healthcare providers to collect the residents’ basic vitals.

Missing skills and knowledge, limited market information, ineffective regulation, inadequate health systems, and insufficient funding or inability of patients to pay, however, still present firms with huge barriers to entry. By exposing a generation of leaders to how these markets operate and the unique challenges they face in accessing quality healthcare, Medtronic is uncovering pathways to innovation to overcome these barriers.

Programs such as Medtronic Foundation’s Global Innovation Fellows develops leaders who experience a fundamental shift in mindset that imbue an understanding of emerging and frontier markets. Exposing employees to how healthcare in developing markets functions informs their decision-making process and creates forward-thinking leaders who can continuously innovate products and services to better meet the needs of patients around the world.