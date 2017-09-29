Unlocking the Future of Agriculture

Co-Authored by Jessiah Straw.

Thirty years from now there will be 2 billion more people in the world. Today, that presents us with a challenging question: how do we ensure that there will be enough food for everyone?

Thirty years from now there will be 2 billion more people in the world. Today, that presents us with a challenging question: how do we ensure that there will be enough food for everyone?

In this feature:

The future of agriculture

How Technology is helping farmers grow food more efficiently

How one entrepreneur built a business around growers and their data

How do you feed 9 billion people?

If you live in America, worrying about how to feed earth’s future population might not be top of mind. We have an abundance of grocery and restaurant options available to us, and with services like FreshDirect and Seamless, we don’t even need to leave our homes to re-stock the fridge or set the dinner table. If anything, it appears we have more food than we need. But this is not true for everyone. Food insecurity is a problem for more than 12% of American households, and nearly 850 million people around the world go hungry every day.

The reality is that we face a looming food crisis as Earth’s population jumps from 7.6 billion to nearly 10 billion by 2050. Alongside population growth, rapid global development will increase the demand for more resource intensive food. As more people around the world enjoy improved economic conditions, particularly in developing countries, they tend to include more meat, eggs, and dairy products in their diets, which in turn drives a demand for crops to feed more chickens, pigs, and cows. To meet this demand, we clearly need to revamp our approach to food production and increase output. The question is: how much growth do we need?

We must achieve a 100% increase in crop production

That’s right, we need to literally double the amount of food grown worldwide every year, equating to billions of tons of additional crops, just to keep pace with population growth. Unsurprisingly, there are significant environmental concerns associated with such an intense increase in output. In addition to requiring massive amounts of land and freshwater, agriculture is one of the largest contributors to global warming through greenhouse gases, pollution of water systems via fertilizer runoff, and destruction of biodiversity through the clearing of habitats for farmland.

To increase production without exhausting the planet’s limited resources, farmers need to grow more crops with less inputs and less land, a process known as sustainable intensification. How can we do this? One Silicon Valley word: Agtech.

A World Demanding More

By 2050 the world’s population will likely increase by more than 35 percent.

To feed that population, crop production will need to double.

Why? Production will have to far outpace population growth as the developing world grows prosperous enough to eat more meat.

National Geographic

Changing how we grow food

Agtech, or agriculture technology, has quickly gained traction with the venture community. The mission of Agtech is straightforward: leverage technology to improve all aspects of the food supply chain. This means being as efficient as possible with resources, and automating the labor-intensive, repetitive processes growers deal with every day.

In pursuit of this mission, we are rapidly transforming our approach to farming. Over the past few years we have introduced self-driving tractors for plowing fields and harvesting crops, alongside drones that plant seeds, kill weeds, and spray pesticides. Farmers are even able to take inconsistent weather out of the growing equation by moving operations indoors, where they can precisely control variables like humidity, light, nutrients, and water.

Blue River Technology See & Spray machine from Blue River Technology that can identify plants and weeds to spray chemicals for crop protection.

Investor Focus ($): Betting on Farmers

What do you get when you start throwing robots and weather control into the mix? Simply put, you get massive gains in productivity and output - and investors have taken notice. Softbank, parent to the record-breaking $100 billion Vision Fund, made headlines in the Agtech space when it invested $200 million into indoor vertical farming company, Plenty in 2016.

When you take a closer look, it’s easy to see why companies like Plenty are standing out to investors. According to Plenty’s CEO Matt Barnard, their vertical farming process can produce over 350 times more than a conventional farm, using only 1% of the water. This is primarily due to Plenty’s unique growing arrangement; a vertical wall with plants protruding from each side. Rather than use pumps to feed water across rows of crops in a field or a traditional indoor farming setup, which typically stacks rows of crops on top of one another, Plenty relies on gravity to let water flow from the top of their vertical growing walls down to crops below.

Plenty isn’t alone in this space. There are dozens of companies working to carve out their piece of the Agtech pie and update the global food supply chain.

FastCompany Plenty employee with a vertical growing wall.

More technology means more data

When you think of farming, you might not immediately think of big data - but you should. From planting seeds and monitoring growth, to forecasting yields and harvesting crops, farming operations generate tons of data. Managing all this data, however, can be extraordinarily challenging.

This is where Allison Kopf, CEO and founder of Agrilyst, saw an opportunity.

Allison burst onto the Agtech scene with Agrilyst when she won TechCrunch Disrupt in 2015. Her startup offers an end-to-end software solution for growers, particularly those with indoor farms, to manage their operations, monitor and forecast crop growth, and increase yield and profitability. Prior to launching Agrilyst, Allison was with BrightFarms, one of the largest VC-backed indoor farming companies, where she was inspired to tackle agriculture’s pervasive data challenge.

In her role, Allison realized that growers were generating all kinds of information, but most of it was not organized in a way that was useful. Many measurements were still being taken with pencil and paper, while other instruments were recording information in disparate systems. Given that growers operate on razor-thin margins, knowing when crops are on track or at risk of under producing is critical to the bottom-line. Allison set out to create Agrilyst to enable growers to harness their data and gain visibility into their day-to-day operations, increasing output and profitability along the way.

Today, Agrilyst has operations in 8 countries, including the U.S, Canada, Russia, Singapore, and Srilanka, among others. While the company has grown substantially in just 2 years, Allison says there is plenty of room to expand. This is because Agrilyst's customer base is not limited to just high-tech vertical farms. The company targets any operation that is a 'controlled environment', like container farms and greenhouses, which makes for a much larger market.

As more growers around the world turn to controlled environments as a solution for growing crops in conditions where it would otherwise be impossible (think Alberta, Canada during the winter where freezing temperatures prevent outdoor farming for months at a time), Agrilyst is positioned to be their go-to operating platform. For Allison and her team, one thing is certain: the grass appears to be greener indoors.

