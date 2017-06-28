Unmasking a Unicorn; Reality vs. Hype

Pixabay

This is the first entry into the ‘Business Gentleman’ series which will consist of reporting relating to business.

DocuSign is regarded by many as the industry leader when it comes to the business of eSignature and digital transaction management. Often referred to as a Unicorn, the company has caught the attention of business professionals, journalists and investors from around the world. DocuSign is valued at over $3 billion, with another half a billion in venture funding, and boasts over 100 million users – giving the company an eyebrow-raising resume.

Dan Springer said the company was “IPO-ready” soon after he was announced as the company’s fifth CEO in January of this year. “I think DocuSign’s a company that, regardless what the marketplace is for IPOs, it’s the scale and strength it can go out in any environment,” Springer confidently stated to reporters.

Is The Hype Around DocuSign Warranted?

While some experts are excited about the prospects of DocuSign, others are far more tepid and even skeptical of the Unicorn. Lior Ronen, a research analyst, is one of the experts who is not quite as confident about the potential of DocuSign as others. Ronen recently gave a summary of his concerns:

● The overwhelmingly long CEO search and amazingly large board of directors and advisory board are alarming red flags.

● A 14-year-old company that cannot properly monetize the fact that its services are used by the leading enterprises in the US is a real business problem.

● To go public anytime soon, DocuSign will have to make drastic changes to its structure, culture, and leadership.

“With 12 members on the board of directors and 115 on the Advisory Board, DocuSign has an extremely large group of decision makers. Therefore, it is not surprising that it took DocuSign 15 months to find a person to replace Keith Krach as CEO,” continued Ronen.

Lizette Chapman of Bloomberg recently commented on the alleged weakness of the DocuSign Board of Directors, “Early last year, the board decided to give the CEO job to Rick Osterloh, but the candidate backed out at the last minute to return to his former employer Google, Bloomberg reported at the time. The lack of a backup plan highlighted a key weakness at DocuSign.”

Friso van der Oord, director of research for the trade association representing directors, gave Chapman a strong critique of the CEO job search, “Good boards create a pipeline of CEOs.”

Are these the Unicorn Killers?

In addition to its internal struggles, DocuSign is surrounded by a growing number of scrappy, smart, well-funded competitors. An analysis of the market revealed several fast-growing organizations that are competing with DocuSign directly, including PandaDoc, HelloSign, and DocHub.

PandaDoc, which just closed a $15 million Series B round of funding, is in prime position to potentially dethrone the Goliath. With a category leading G2 Crowd profile, and partners like HubSpot and Microsoft Ventures, they could present a future challenge to the Unicorn.

HelloSign, which has also recently completed a multi-million-dollar Series B, is another potential challenger to DocuSign. As is DocHub, although it is limited by the fact that it currently only works with PDFs.

With clever marketing, a push towards innovation and effective leadership, one or more of these brands could surprise the marketplace despite the current momentum that DocuSign has.

In a growing marketplace, with numerous questions arising from the quality of leadership at DocuSign, it’s possible for a complete market shake-up; especially with current growth expectations in the digital signature field:

A new study anticipates the global digital signature market to quadruple over the next five years, from an estimated $662.7 million at the close of 2016 to $2.657 billion by 2021.The market research report, by MarketsandMarkets, says the digital signature market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 percent over the same span. Previous analyses by other firms have pegged the CAGR for the global digital signature market at 31.5 percent for 2016-2022, and 39.2 percent for 2016-2020.