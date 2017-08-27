Unsung Heroes – Cantor Jonathan Strum

For 34 years, the uplifting voice of Jonathan Strum has filled historic Gaston Hall auditorium of Georgetown University’s Healy Building. Since he was graduate student at Georgetown Law Center he has volunteered his voice, devotion, and passion to sing the Jewish prayers, read the Torah and blow the shofar during the High Holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. He does not get paid for this – his payment is the inspiration he gives to thousands and the appreciation he gains in return.

Georgetown – the great Catholic university –ministers to Jewish students and faculty and those of other religions and cultures. The High Holy Day campus services are open to the community drawing over 1300 people every year.