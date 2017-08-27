Unsung Heroes – Cantor Jonathan Strum

For 34 years, the uplifting voice of Jonathan Strum has filled historic Gaston Hall auditorium of Georgetown University’s Healy Building. Since he was graduate student at Georgetown Law Center he has volunteered his voice, devotion, and passion to sing the Jewish prayers, read the Torah and blow the shofar during the High Holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. He does not get paid for this – his payment is the inspiration he gives to thousands and the appreciation he gains in return.
Georgetown – the great Catholic university –ministers to Jewish students and faculty and those of other religions and cultures. The High Holy Day campus services are open to the community drawing over 1300 people every year.
Jonathan is not only a Cantor – he is an international lawyer who travels the world and has worked in the Arab world, Israel, China, and wherever else this charming, handsome man is needed. In addition to his singing and professional skills, he is also a gourmet chef. Some of us have been fortunate enough to enjoy wonderful meals and sing old rock and roll and folk songs in his home in a variety of languages. When not busy enough, he is a skilled softball shortstop, a competitive tennis player and a new grandfather.
CONVERSATIONS