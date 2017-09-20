Upcoming: 33rd Boston Film Festival Starts Tomorrow Night!

It’s that wonderful time of year again, the 33rd annual Boston Film Festival is here! The festival offers a cornucopia of films long and short, as well as an incredible networking opportunity for anyone working in the film industry. Whether you are a student trying to learn the ropes, or a seasoned veteran, the Boston Film Festival provides an opportunity to learn from the best filmmakers in the Commonwealth and beyond.

This year, some incredible projects will be rolling through, including In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America, American Satan, and NBC’s The Brave, among countless others. Covering this festival has been tradition for me over these last few years, and I will be there again this weekend to cover everything I can.

Stay tuned for interviews, reviews, and more coming over the course of this weekend!