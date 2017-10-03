Urban Jungles, Social Media and Friends to Sport With

Back in the early-90’s I briefly lived in Greenwich Village NYC right near Washington Square Park with my girlfriend at the time. I was working as a bartender in a trendy village pub and I thought I was so cool. In reality, I was NOT having a good time. Yes, it did not work out with the girl after a couple of months and I was working way too much. I was out of my element. out of balance and stressed out. I lost my community that I had before I moved to the Village.

Regular Enjoyable Exercise in NYC was Challenging

You see, I was an avid runner and blacktop basketball player before I moved to the city. I was super active all the time and did not understand why I was having such a hard time continuing my routine while I lived in NYC. Then I realized, I was a social exerciser. I had a group of friends and associates that I ran with and played basketball with. When I moved to the city, I lost that.

If only there was a way for me to easily find a community for running groups or pick-up basketball games. If there was I may have been able to continue my active routine and been a lot happier while I was living in NYC. Remember this was the early 90’s before the internet even existed for 99% of the population. No Google, No Iphones, No apps, and No instant info on demand. But that has all changed today

Search For Playgrounds and Friends to Sport With

Fast-forward 24 years to 2017 and the world of ever pervasive social media and super connected. It’s currently a world that has technology that I only could have wished for and could not even fathom in 1993 living in Greenwich Village.

Today there is an app and community connecting platform called Sportimity. Sportimity is a way to easily create, grow or just participate in local sporting communities.

It takes the convenience and ease of use mobile and combines it with crowd-sourced data from individuals all looking to find a community that they can get their sport -on.

Whether it is Yoga in Central Park or soccer in East River Park Sportimity has got you covered

Think about this for a second... The most common barriers to getting regular exercise in big urban city centers, such as NYC, are the following:

Lack of information and ways to organize into groups to exercise and / or do sports

Easily commuting to a park, playground or court

The difficulties in finding local area communities and coaches

Lack of information about sports fields such as hours of operation and the rules of the park.

Sportimity makes it easy to overcome all these barriers with a few clicks and swipes on your smart phone using the Sportimity app.

“Sportimity is the natural progression of sporting communities. By marrying the simplicity of mobile and the power of crowd-scoured data from like-minded people, Sportimity clearly, and beautifully, addresses a growing need of consumers” – JT White, Director, Product Innovation at MediaBrix

“Sportimity turns inherently individual activities like running into engaging social connections; as a professional, I appreciate their bold push of event technology into the matrix of time / space and the unique angle in the elusive O2O space via a continuous loop of digital and experiential (physical) interactivity.” – Denis Cranstoun NCAA Academic All-American, Cross Country; Technology Investment Banker

It’s a simple idea, bringing like minded individuals together in a community who are social exercisers (like me) , to go for a run, do some yoga, play basketball, kick the soccer ball around etc.. it’s quite simply just the leveraging of the current power of mobile technology and social media to give you all the info you need on demand in an instant...

I really wish I had this availible to me back in 1993 when I lived in Greenwich Village.

