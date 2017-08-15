URBAN LEAGUE PRESIDENT DENOUNCES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S COMMENTS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE

“When avowed white supremacists are congratulating the President for his remarks about racial violence, it’s long past time to acknowledge that our nation has a deep problem. There are not two equally-valid sides to the question of racial violence, there is only right and wrong. For one reason or another, the President steadfastly refuses to choose. He demonstrated that he has virtually no comprehension of the problem of Confederate monuments by equating the Founding Fathers and past Presidents of the United States with those who waged war on the United States. While our nation’s heroes and enemies are neither all good nor all evil, it’s a fairly simple designation to draw the line at honoring traitors. While it defies belief that we should be making this plea in the year 2017, we call upon all members of Congress and those in positions of national leadership to remain vigilant against the creeping normalization of white supremacy.”