Urgency Can Create Good Things

Hurricane Irma - late morning September 8th.

It is Friday afternoon, September 8th and I am sitting in the United Lounge at Orlando Airport, headed to Melbourne via LAX. Hurricane Irma has been menacing the Caribbean and surrounding areas and is headed for Miami with just one intention – destruction.

I smiled to myself as I rode the shuttle, contemplating what is happening in the US right now, with a Hurricane of sorts occupying the Whitehouse. There is so much division, finger pointing and locked up, inflexible thinking that the country is developing deep divisions.

Something needs to bring it all together, get everyone’s attention off the right versus wrong game and onto something bigger; people caring for each other.

It is so amazing. With the devastation of Harvey in our faces, who would have thought that the President would align with the Democrats to pass two provisions to a disaster relief bill that included raising debt ceilings in order to ensure relief efforts could be optimised. But it happened. Instead of celebrating this as a big positive and hope for the future, the media seemed to want to report it as some form of political strategy or minor blimp.

So maybe the disaster has had some impact, but was it enough? Maybe not.

Perhaps now, Mother Nature has decided to play her “Trump Card”. It looks like Irma has extreme destruction on her mind, with an intention to remind us that we are not as powerful as we think and that we need to appreciate our vulnerability so that we may appreciate the vulnerability of others and have more care.

And it feels like it is working already.

I was originally booked to fly out Sunday night. It was clear that would not happen. Given my commitments back in Australia, I made a call yesterday morning to leave early if I could. I was a bit disappointed at missing the experience of a major Hurricane, but that is life I guess. So luckily, I could grab the last available seat.

But then something amazing happened. I arrived at the airport and checked in and, without having received any notice, my TSA Pre-approval Accreditation has expired. For those of you who are not aware of what this is, it is an accreditation that means you get to bypass the long and often slow lines through security. You also don’t have to take out your laptops etc. The lines are shorter and you move through quickly.

So today I had to join the regular lines with the many hundreds of other folks flying out of Orlando; many Hurricane evacuees and many deciding to “get outta Dodge” till Irma passes. And this is when the magic happened.

First thing I noticed was how many people there were. The airport is bursting at its seams. I wanted to have a little negative moment about my TSA accreditation, but realised that was futile. So I changed my mindset. “Let’s go get amongst the punters (Australian slang for the general population), and see what’s happening.

The next thing I realised was how fast the lines were moving. And the people all seemed to be very accepting and patient. I looked around for someone who might be a little testy or irritated, but there were not in my range.

Strangers were chatting with strangers and the lines kept moving. Then I came to the Ticket and ID Check and the security officers were smiling, joking with each other and having the best time. It was cool.

Before I knew it, I was at the screening point, placing my bags down and walking through the metal detectors. “Hi John” said a young female officer. I looked to see if I knew her when I realised I was still wearing my course name tag. She had a laugh and so did I. I always do that.

So before I knew it I was through. And as I contemplated I realised that the airport was facing a challenge. Their response was to lift their game and it was palpable. They had decided to support everyone to move swiftly through the airport and that is exactly what happened. And the airport staff we reenjoying every minute of it.

I wonder if over time, we can all get a bit better in this area, making our primary focus the care and gentle treatment of others, instead of harsh judgements, scrutiny and mistrust.

We all get so many chances to learn….so many chances to get better. Today, the Punters inspired me.

So, message to Irma. If you think you can divide people, I think you have miscalculated. Your tempest and destruction may close down some roads and transport routes, but it will open up a whole lot of hearts.

Welcome.