The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado went into lockdown late Friday following reports of an active shooter on its grounds.

Officials at the academy in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office both revealed via Twitter that they were investigating a possible shooter situation.

We received reports of active shooter on Academy grounds. There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

“We received reports of [an] active shooter on Academy grounds,” the USAFA tweeted. “There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area.”

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

The sheriff’s office later revealed it had “completed a search of the dorms” and that there were “no injuries and no active shooter.”

Law-enforcement has completed a search of the dorms on Air Force Academy grounds. No injuries and no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/KlS7Od8bXU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017