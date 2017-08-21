US and Taiwanese Scientists Collaborate on Earth to Explore the Moon

Lunar resources such as ice deposits are of particular interest to NASA, which plans to use Taiwan-developed sensors on a new lunar rover. Image via flickr user makelessnoise.

By Linnea Logie, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Linnea holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from the University of Connecticut.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 15, 2016.

Three Taiwanese research institutions signed a memorandum of understanding with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in early July 2016 to jointly develop an unmanned lunar lander. Signatories included Taiwan’s National Space Organization, Academia Sinica, and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). NCIST will be responsible for developing the rover’s sensor system, while NASA focuses on propulsion elements. NASA is hoping to get the “Resource Prospector” mission off the ground to explore ways of exploiting significant lunar water resources, particularly in the form of ice deposits. Testing is currently slated to begin in October 2018 in the United States to prepare the module for launch in the early 2020s.

This will be the first moon mission for Taiwan and will test the ingenuity of NCSIST researchers, who must confront the technical challenges of ensuring the functionality of equipment in space. NCSIST has previously made notable contributions to international space projects such as the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, conceived for the International Space Station to facilitate the detection and identification of high-energy charged particles in the universe, and the impetus behind NASA choosing Taiwan as a partner for the lunar-lander project.