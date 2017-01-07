U.S. Consular Official Shot In Mexico, In Stable Condition

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An American consular official was shot in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second largest city in the restive western state of Jalisco, but is now in stable condition, Mexican authorities said on Saturday.

Mexican federal and state officials are investigating the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, the attorney general’s office said in a statement. The U.S. Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jalisco is one of the engines of the Mexican economy, but the state’s southern border turned into a battleground between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNG) and the Michoacan-based Knights Templar.