U.S. Shoots Down Pro-Assad Regime Drone In Syria

A United States fighter jet shot down an armed pro-regime drone in southern Syria on Tuesday, according to U.S.-led coalition officials.

It is the second time the U.S. has downed a pro-regime drone in Syria this month, putting a focus on escalating geopolitical tensions in the area and the expanding use of American military power in the conflict.

The move also comes just days after the U.S. shot down a Syrian warplane near the eastern city of Raqqa, sparking condemnations and threats from Syria and its ally Russia. In response to the warplane attack, the Kremlin announced it would suspend a military hotline with Washington intended to help avoid unintentional conflict.

The White House responded by saying it retains the right to defend itself and coalition-allied forces fighting the so-called Islamic State in Syria. That group includes the U.K., France and Germany, among other countries, and is partnered with local actors on the ground. In a statement on Tuesday, the coalition reiterated it would not shy away from using force.

“The coalition does not seek to fight the Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat,” the group said.

In the latest incident, the Iranian-made drone was flying near coalition forces, prompting the U.S. to deploy an F-15E fighter jet to shoot it down.

“Given recent events, the Coalition will not allow pro-regime aircraft to threaten or approach in close proximity to Coalition and partnered forces,” the group said.