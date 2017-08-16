U.S.-Iran relationship a risky challenge to manage

Iran and the United States have been at odds politically and diplomatically since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Efforts to resolve our differences and reduce the threat that Iran poses to American interests have fallen short.

Both sides have vivid memories.

Iran's leaders and many Iranians don't much care for us because we have tried hard, with sanctions and other measures, to make their lives less pleasant. Iran fought a vicious war with Iraq during the 1980s, and they haven't forgotten that we supported Iraq. They also look back to the U.S.-backed coup that overthrew a democratically elected Iranian premier in 1953.

We remember that Iran took 52 of our diplomats and citizens hostage in 1979 and held them captive for well over a year, and that Iran was behind the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 Marines. It also orchestrated a 1996 truck bombing that killed 19 U.S. servicemen at an Air Force facility in Saudi Arabia.

We are, of course, ideological rivals, with different values and political systems. And we compete for power and influence in the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions.

Iran supports groups and governments that are hostile to the U.S.: Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria's Assad regime. It plays an aggressive role in the region, meddling in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. It exports its revolution and supports Shiite Muslim groups in conflict with Sunni Muslims. It continues to build its military capability.

Within Iran there is a struggle between democracy and theocracy. It has an elected president and parliament, but the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is at the top of the power structure with great influence over the courts and national security apparatus. The re-election in April of moderate President Hassan Rouhani was noteworthy, but prospects are not encouraging for the Islamic Republic to evolve into a democratic and humane government.

President Donald Trump has demonized Iran. He has been unwilling to engage its government, and he is broadening U.S. military opposition to Iran.

After Iran launched a ballistic missile early this year, the Trump administration warned vaguely that we were "putting Iran on notice." And his team often says that all military options are "on the table" regarding Iran.

Trump has given unconditional support to Iran's primary rival, Saudi Arabia. We are openly arming the Saudis with a $110 billion weapons deal. We have tried to further isolate the Iranian regime using economic sanctions and military pressure, with only moderate success.

But decisively taking sides in a feud between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which has also generously supported extremism and radical ideology, is not necessary. From my perspective, both countries have advantages and disadvantages and there is no need to put all our eggs in one basket.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has indicated he is willing to talk with Iran although he usually places unacceptable preconditions to talks.

Talking to Iran is not popular, but not talking will only let the problems fester. Without contact and dialogue with Iran, we will not solve the problems.

We need to try to maintain a working relationship with Iran, as difficult as that may be for us and them. But we also need to push back against Iran's threatening actions by developing credible military capabilities in the region -- including the ability to shoot down ballistic missiles that Iran has been developing.

We need to work with our allies and partners in the region; create a new consultative body with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Turkey, China and the European Union; and begin regular exchanges on the major disputes in the area.

Congress has approved sweeping sanctions to punish Iran for human rights violations and support of terrorism. Sanctions, while helpful, are hard to enforce. It will be tough to persuade Russia and China to sign on, given their large economic and other interests in Iran. Previous sanctions have done little to change Iran's behavior.

Some voices in the U.S. are pushing for confrontation and regime change. They think the Iranian government is fragile and lacks public support. But the evidence does not suggest at this time that the government is about to collapse. A policy to promote regime change, besides being unlikely to succeed, would strengthen Iran's hardliners and weaken the moderates.

I don't think Iran is seeking war, but it is clearly pursuing its interests aggressively. The risk is that we could stumble into a war, given the many competing interests and conflicts in the region.

Overall, Iran is a vexing state for us to deal with. It is not likely we will soon solve our numerous problems with Iran, including its funding of extremists, its detention of Americans and its expanding reach.

The relationship will be rocky for years to come and will have to be managed. Encouraging moderate voices inside the government will help.