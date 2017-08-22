US Motion Picture Association Wins Copyright Suit, USD210,000 Damages From Chinese Internet Firm

Chen Juan

(Yicai Global) Aug. 22 -- The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has won a landmark copyright lawsuit in China against a Chinese internet company ordered to pay USD210,000 (CNY1.4 million) in damages to association members.

Nanshan District People’s Court in Shenzhen passed this judgment yesterday.

The MPAA sued Shenzhen Xunlei Network Technology Co. (Xunlei), film media outlet mtime.com reported today. Xunlei provided MPAA members’ works to the public without authorization, thereby seriously infringing their copyrights, the court found, ordering Xunlei to cease and desist from such copyright infringement and compensate MPAA members for their losses.

The MPAA filed the civil lawsuit against Xunlei in January 2015, alleging the company infinged the copyrights to 28 of its members’ works and demanding that the court enjoin such infringement, compensate plaintiffs for their monetary damages, publicly apologize and pay the reasonable costs and legal fees its members incurred in stopping the infringement.

Xunlei is an internet company providing film download services to its users. Its revenue reached USD157 million last year, per its financial data. Shenzhen lies next to Hong Kong in China’s southeastern manufacturing dynamo of Guangdong province.