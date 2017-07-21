U.S. Will Reportedly Ban Citizens From Traveling To North Korea

The U.S. will no longer allow citizens to travel to North Korea, two touring companies said on Friday.

The news comes just weeks after the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who imprisoned in North Korea for two years after traveling there with the Young Pioneers touring group. Warmbier returned to the U.S. on June 13 in a comatose state and died six days later.

In a statement early Friday, Young Pioneers said authorities told them that the policy kicks in on July 27, but that there will be a 30-day grace period. U.S. nationals traveling to the isolated nation after that would risk having their passport invalidated, the company said.

Swedish authorities confirmed the news to Koryo Tours, a spokesman for the company told HuffPost. Because the U.S. does not have a consulate in Pyongyang, the Swedish embassy provides “limited consular services” to U.S. citizens traveling there.

The State Department and Swedish authorities did not immediately a request for comment.

Koryo Tours General Manager Simon Cockerell told HuffPost that American travelers make up roughly 20 percent of their business.

“There are Americans lined up to go all the time,” he said.

There are reportedly three Americans still imprisoned in North Korea, including a businessman and a teacher.

In May, lawmakers introduced legislation to ban tourism and tightly regulate other U.S. travel to North Korea.

“Tourist travel to North Korea does nothing but provide funds to a tyrannical regime — that will in turn be used to develop weapons to threaten the United States and our allies,” Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said in a statement.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee in June that the department was “evaluating whether we should put some type of travel visa restriction to North Korea” but had not not reached a decision yet.