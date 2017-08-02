Journalism Advocates Join In Tracking Trump-Era Attacks On The Press

Jenni Monet, one of a half-dozen journalists arrested this year covering the Standing Rock pipeline protests in North Dakota, recalled being verbally abused by police during her 30-hour detention, including hours in a freezing garage.

Monet’s ordeal received some coverage at the time, but less than anti-press incidents in media-saturated cities or on the presidential campaign trail. And it’s been tough to sustain attention, even though the freelance journalist’s story is far from over. Monet, who spoke via video chat to reporters last week in the Committee to Protect Journalists’ office, is scheduled to go to trial next year, charged with trespassing and rioting.

Cases like Monet’s, said Committee to Protect Journalists senior researcher Alex Ellerbeck, illustrate why the group is partnering with more than 20 other journalism organizations to launch the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, which will assemble the details in one place, allowing users to search all press-freedom incidents in the United States. Seventeen journalists have been arrested in the U.S. this year, including several during inauguration protests in Washington in January.

Ellerbeck recalled her difficulty earlier this year finding basic, verifiable details about journalists’ arrests at Standing Rock and the status of their cases. “We could’ve been so much more agile if we had that in one central location,” she said.

The new tracking site can be used by anyone and will be regularly updated. In addition to arrests, users can search under categories such as subpoenas and legal orders, denial of access, equipment search and seizure, leak investigations, border stops, and statements aimed at chilling press freedom.