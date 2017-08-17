USAGov’s Back to School Guide for Teachers and Parents

Back to school time can be both exciting and stressful for parents and teachers alike. Getting ready for the first day of classes is an arduous effort. Check out these tips from USAGov to help make this year’s back to school time easier:
- Schedule time with teachers. Keep an open dialog with school staff to help your children thrive.
- Get those shots. Some schools require immunization records for entry. Find out if your child needs any vaccines before school starts.
- Ease into the school routine. A good night’s sleep is key to a successful school day. Preschoolers need 11-12 hours of sleep a night, school-age children need at least 10 hours, while teens need 9-10 hours.
- Pack a healthy and safe lunch. Choose a balanced meal for your children’s lunchbox and make sure you keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Low-income families may qualify for free or reduced price school meals.
- Shop smart. Some states have sales tax holidays in August. Make a list, know what you need, and shop the sales. Knowing where the bargains are will help you save.
- Talk to your kids about online safety. Identity theft, cyberbullying, or inappropriate behavior can happen online. Teach your children about online safety as they use social media to connect with old and new friends at school.
- Plan and practice how to get to school. If your kids’ school or school system provides bus transportation, find the nearest stop to your home and the pickup and drop-off times. Teach your kids to be safe whether by car, bus, bicycle, or walking.
- Teach time management. Leisure time, sports, and “screen time” can interfere with homework. Keep your family's schedule on time with these tips.
- Make sure kids are insured. Your child could qualify for free or low-cost insurance through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
- Listen to your kids. Anxiety and nerves can take over, so provide a safe environment at home and in the classroom. Talk to kids about bullying and what to do if they encounter it.
- Get tax credits on tuition. Check out these IRS tips to see what kind of tax credits you can get based on the price of education.
- Browse lesson plans for teachers. See all the free lesson plans that USAGov has to offer.
- Watch career spotlight videos. Have students who are curious about future career paths? Show them these Career Spotlight videos featuring many different jobs in government.
- Learn money management. No student wants to interrupt his or her education because of financial troubles. Get age-appropriate checklists to help students manage finances while in elementary school, high school, or college.
