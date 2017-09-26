“Use available climate funds” – Sen. Legarda

Senator Loren Legarda called out the Climate Change Commission (CCC) and other government agencies to utilize all available funds to strengthen climate resilience in the Philippines.

In her address during the inaugural National Panel of Technical Experts’ Forum on “Linking Science, Policy, and Practice for Climate and Disaster Resilience” last September 18, Legarda challenged the CCC to take the lead in building the capacity of local government units (LGUs) for improving their adaptation programs, especially when it comes to using the People’s Survival Fund (PSF).

“Teach them how to navigate through the difficult requirements of the PSF, which is really inherent in every project of the government. It is the role of the CCC, with NGO partners and academe partners, to help LGUs build capacity, to submit projects for the PSF,” she said.

The PHP 1-billion fund remains largely unused since being established in 2012. Most LGUs struggle with planning and budgeting for cases of extreme weather events, hindering their development of proposals. The lack of information dissemination also leaves them unaware of either its existence or how to access it. As a result, only two proposals have been approved by the PSF board as of June 2017.

The senator also emphasized the need to access the USD10-billion Green Climate Fund (GCF), which aims to assist developing nations in their adaptation and mitigation measures. According to her, the Philippines, one of the most vulnerable to climate change, is “not taking full advantage of all sources of climate funds, which we could be using right now for various projects, workshops, and trainings to enhance our capacity.”

Noting how countries such as Vietnam, Mongolia, and Bangladesh have been awarded by the GCF for their adaptation measures, she emphasized that it is “very important that we know the sources of climate finance and the PSF and GCF are two of the many sources for adaptation and mitigation.”

Legarda highlighted the importance of working with the academe and other research institutions in helping the CCC in the capacity-building of LGUs.

“In the local climate change action plan, we need the academe, private universities and colleges, and NGOs. In climate finance, we need that as well so that the academe could actually capacitate the LGUs where their financing will be needed, for adaptation, mitigation, or resilience,” she added.

Improving the science and technology sector is crucial to strengthening climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction management in the Philippines. Programs such as the installation of early warning systems, solid waste management measures, and the National Greening Project will need the appropriate financial support for communities to benefit from them.

However, another challenge arises from simplifying the technical findings of such programs to be effectively used by the government and the private sector, per Legarda.

“My job, which I need the CCC to help me with, is to simplify the science, the research, and the technical data into operational language that can be funded and used for government programs and activities. And once they see that there are these prototypes and models, the private sector will follow,” she said.

Legarda also challenged other departments to integrate climate resilience and sustainable development into their programs. Specifically, she asked the CCC to work with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on the Agrarian Reform Communities (ARC) and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), respectively.

“There’s more than PHP600 million for programs and activities for Agrarian Reform Communities (ARC). I would like the CCC to look into that so that programs here from capital equipment can be for resilience-building in their communities,” she added. “I would like to see and have your inputs if the SLP, PHP 7 billion from the DSWD that remains unspent and which they need to spend in the next 3 months, are actually sustainable livelihoods, which has resilience in its core.”

While the Philippines has made significant progress in responding to the impacts of climate change, Legarda stressed that the government and its partner organizations need to continue working on how to best utilize the available technical and financial resources to prepare local communities for future extreme events.