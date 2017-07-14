Use of the "N" Word

Jay-Z’s song The Story of O.J. has stirred up a lot of talk with the things he says in the song. Many older people can remember one of O.J’s famous quotes “I'm not black, I'm O.J.” That turned a lot of heads, being the idea that he has ditched his ethnicity and believed he was higher than that. The hook of Jay-Z song goes,

“Light ni**a, dark ni**a, faux ni**a, real ni**a

Rich ni**a, poor ni**a, house ni**a, field ni**a

Still ni**a, still ni**a”

This is important especially to millennials and generation Z. The use of “n” word has a diminished value among these groups. At the end of the day no matter what kind of “ni**a” you believe you are, you are still being conformed to the stereotypes and past representation of the word. The word and its use has been more condoned and doesn’t have such a negative effect as long as you are using the “-a” ending and not the “-er” ending our ancestors were used to hearing. Many don’t realize that at the end of the day the two words still mean the same thing. Every black person who lives in the United States at some point or another comes to accept one thing: the “N-word” is not going away. Blacks have adopted the word as a connotation of camaraderie. This is why it has become okay to use it in the minority communities, not just for blacks but for Latinos(as) and others.

If it’s used as a sense of camaraderie, then why can’t white people use it? The answer to that question is obvious it’s because they are white. Every minority knows that white people use the word behind our backs especially when reciting rap lyrics. Rap has also allowed the word to be commonly used in today’s society. NBC’s The Carmichael Show featured an episode where the family goes to an upscale restaurant owned by a white friend of Jerrod’s to celebrate his mother, Cynthia’s, birthday. When they arrive, Jerrod thanks his friend, who responds, “Anything for you my nigga, you know that.” Jerrod doesn’t skip a beat, but his entire family views it as a racial slur. Jerrod goes on to mention is that his friend grew up listening to rap music and wearing jordans so it’s not a big deal and he is using it with respect as a sense of camaraderie.

There is no consensus in the black community about the use of the word by black people among themselves or in mixed company and let alone the use of the word by non-black people. Uses of the N-word are a kind of self-degradation by blacks, which illustrates a certain lack of self-regard or racial pride. Racism will never end anytime soon but if blacks want to change the way we see ourselves then we have to get rid of things that we adopted and changed from whites. This is a word that represents everything bad that happened to the black community, it’s meant to be said in hate, and we should react accordingly.

The use of the N word has become a habit for many young minority people in today’s society. We have to start to detach ourselves from the word and start to become unapologetically black or African as Dr. Umar Johnson says. At the end of the day, our use of the world continues and allows the word to be used in any matter. Black culture has become a money making foundation. Most times what we do and say are at a higher magnitude than most other cultures. If blacks start to distant themselves from the use of the word the less it would be used in society.