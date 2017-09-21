The 10 Phrases To Know When Visiting Any Foreign Country

Embracing vacations for what they typically stand for – switching off, relaxing and seeing the sights – doesn’t appear to be the case for many travelers. When Booking.com questioned more than 18,000 people worldwide to find out the top phrases they’d want to know immediately in the local language, the results revealed that we’re internet addicts. Proof: “What’s the Wi-Fi password?” nearly topped the entire list.

The top 10 phrases are:

1. “What’s the best way to get into town / downtown?” (46%)

2. “What’s the Wi-Fi password?” (43%)

3. “What time is breakfast?” (41%)

4. “Where can I get the best meal?” (40%)

5. “Where’s the bathroom?” (25%)

6. “Bring me somewhere awesome” (22%)

7. “I need coffee” (21%)

8. “I can’t remember my room number” (11%)

9. “Can I request an early check in?” (11%)

10. “Where’s the closest pharmacy?” (10%)

When looking at gender preferences, women were far more likely than men to want to know where the bathroom is (29% of women to 21% of men), yet men were more interested in knowing what time the bar opens (13% of men versus 7% of women).

Empowering people to experience the world, Booking.com has translated the top phrases into some key languages, to ensure travelers can successfully get their caffeine fix, find something great to eat, and stay connected from the moment they arrive.

Spanish:

“What’s the best way to get into town / downtown?” - ¿Cuál es la mejor manera de llegar al centro?

“What’s the Wi-Fi password?” - ¿Cuál es la contraseña del WiFi?

“What time is breakfast?” - ¿A qué hora es el desayuno?

“Where can I get the best meal?” - ¿Dónde se come mejor?

“Where’s the bathroom?” - ¿Dónde está el baño?

“Bring me somewhere awesome” - Llévame a un lugar increíble

“I need coffee” - Necesito un café

“I can’t remember my room number” - No recuerdo el número de mi habitación

“Can I request an early check in?” - ¿Podría hacer el check-in antes?

“Where’s the closest pharmacy?” -¿Dónde está la farmacia más cercana?

French:

“What’s the best way to get into town / downtown?” - Quel est le meilleur moyen de se rendre en ville / en centre-ville ?

“What’s the Wi-Fi password?” - Quel est le mot de passe du Wi-Fi

“What time is breakfast?” - À quelle heure est servi le petit-déjeuner ?

“Where can I get the best meal?” - Où mange-t-on le mieux

“Where’s the bathroom?” - Où sont les toilettes

“Bring me somewhere awesome” - Indiquez-moi un endroit magnifique.

“I need coffee” - Il me faut un café !

“I can’t remember my room number - J’ai oublié mon numéro de chambre.

“Can I request an early check in?” - Est-il possible d’arriver plus tôt ?

“Where’s the closest pharmacy?” - Où se trouve la pharmacie la plus proche ?

Italian:

“What’s the best way to get into town / downtown?” - Qual è il modo migliore per raggiungere la città/il centro città?”

“What’s the Wi-Fi password?” - “Qual è la password del WiFi”

“What time is breakfast?” - “A che ora è la colazione?”

“Where can I get the best meal?” - “Qual è il posto migliore per mangiare?”

“Where’s the bathroom?” - “Dov’è il bagno?”

“Bring me somewhere awesome” - “Voglio vedere un bel posto”

“I need coffee” - “Ho bisogno di un caffè”

“I can’t remember my room number - “Non ricordo il numero della mia camera”

“Can I request an early check in?” - “Vorrei richiedere il check-in anticipato”

“Where’s the closest pharmacy?” - “Dov’è la farmacia più vicina?”