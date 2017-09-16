Using a Baby Monitor: What is a Baby Monitor and tips to set it up

Having a baby in the house is not only joyous but tedious. Being a parent is not an easy job at all. Looking after the baby and also managing the household chores is not easy. Mothers who have babies have a lot of problems keeping an eye on the babies and doing other household tasks at the same time. Thanks to the technology today mothers do not need to worry about this problem anymore. With the help of baby monitors now a mother can perform tasks even when she is not with the baby.

What is a baby monitor?

It is a device which lets you hear or see the baby when you are not in the room. It consists of two parts, the transmitter, and the receiver. The transmitter is placed near the baby. There are many types of monitors available in the market. There are analog monitors, digital baby monitors, audio and video monitors, etc. all these monitors have their benefit.

How baby monitors work?

Every type of baby monitor works differently. For example, the audio monitor only records the audio (voice) from the room and transmits it to the transmitter. Whenever the baby makes a sound which is more than the normal frequency, it sounds an alarm.

The video or the WiFi baby monitors are the latest in the market. These are very handy. The transmitter is a camera that records live video and audio and transmits it to the Smartphone so that the mothers keep an eye on the baby all the time. These monitors are beneficial. The reason is that it also has an alarm system. Whenever the baby moves out of the cot or the sight of the camera, it will sound an alarm. These monitors have advanced features such as voice activation with adjustable sensitivity. These monitors have two-way talkback features, infrared vision and much more. A few latest monitors also have temperature monitoring features, long range and high capacity batteries and also lullabies.

The Smartphone video baby monitors are a touch more beneficial. The reason is that these monitors also make use of the internet. The monitor is at home, and the receiver can travel anywhere in the country using the internet and the associated App. As long as he or she has the App installed in the Smartphone, it allows them to see and hear the baby from long distances.

Tips for setting up a baby monitor

No matter what type of monitor you get from the market, you should know how to set it up. Setting up does not only mean installation but also install it in a way to make sure it does the right job.

Transmitter’s placement

The first thing is the placement of the transmitter. You should place the transmitter in a place where it can record the baby’s movement correctly or receive the sound easily. Only then it will serve its purpose. To hear the baby’s cries accurately, you should place the transmitter where it can receive a clear sound. Only if the receiver can receive the baby’s sound, it will transmit t properly. The placement of the receiver matters a lot so that it can capture or record every sound the baby makes. The new and modern monitors are quite accurate and can record the noise accurately. It is still recommended that you place the monitor at least five to ten feet from the baby. If the baby is in the crib, you should place the monitor, receiver or the camera close to the crib.

In case of a camera make sure that you place it where it can capture the entire room and not just only the crib. Many parents think that it will only capture the audio when it is close to the crib, it is not true. Ten feet is a good distance from where it can capture both audio and video of the entire room. Never put the monitor in the crib.

The monitor’s frequency

Another important aspect is the frequency of the monitor. If it works with the similar frequency of another device at home, it will cause interference. For example, if you purchase a monitor with 49 Hz frequency and you have another device in the home which also works with the same frequency it will disturb the functioning of the baby monitor. Most baby monitors work with three frequency ranges 49 MHz, 900 MHz, and 2.4 GHz. Most of the monitors work on 49 MHz. The cordless phones use 900 MHz frequency. So make sure that you do not buy a 900 MHz monitor. The WiFi works at 2.4 GHz. It may not have a long range, but it does not interfere with any other electronic device. A few best baby motor brands are Infant Optics, Philips, Levana, Motorola, VTech, and iBaby.

Using the baby monitor

Setting up and using a baby monitor is simple. Once you purchase a monitor plug it in or charge it if it is a wireless monitor. Place the transmitter in an appropriate area. First, test the monitor before you install it. Once it works properly, you should consider a few more options. For example, you may want to get two monitors. One you can place one in the baby’s room and another in the living area.