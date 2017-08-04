Using Artificial Intelligence to Motivate Employees

While some are worried that artificial intelligence is going to lead to job losses, Iris Tsidon, CEO of Okapi is using AI for operations. Following the trend of Alexa and Siri, Okapi has created a personal assistant for employees within an organization.

OKAPI Conversations with Iris Tsidon about Artificial Intelligence and Operational Excellence.

AI is able to measure and create real time data visualization which is personalized to each individual within an organization. This gives it a unique ability to help support each person within an organization.

Iris Tsidon states that “We often encounter managers in the field who feel that there exists an unidentified roadblock preventing the organization from realizing its potential for growth.’

People in the organization feel overwhelmed by their workload; this makes them unavailable for the things that actually increase growth, as they are too busy putting out the fires of the current daily routine.

The methodical tracking, over time, using artificial intelligence give managers and employees a number of important benefits:

AI can assist in choosing and tracking KPIs. This provides managers with an excellent platform. If the management uses the objectives and KPIs methodology, they enable their employees and themselves to lift their heads from their day-to-day work. They can mark the areas in which the organization must move forward.

A personal assistant who is tracking progress gives them the ability to focus on areas in need of improvement - The joint work of both managers and employees in tracking performance enables both to focus on areas in need of improvement.

Using an AI platform enables alerts to be given when there is any disparity between the target values aimed at and actual performance.

Ability to examine trends and tracking of KPIs over time can be done by AI, thus being able to identify seasonality, and observe performance from a broader perspective − resulting in enhanced decision making.

"By combining Operational Excellence and Artificial Intelligence, we are able to bring out the best in employees. We don't see AI as something that will replace people, rather we see it as an assistant to everyone in the organization." says Iris Tsidon.

"We created OKAPI as a software solution, which includes the concepts that transformed theory of Operational Excellence into a simple and easy to use platform and app." continues Iris. "This produces outstanding insights, which can be turned into valuable operational intelligence."