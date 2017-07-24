Using Cinema to Shed Light on Sexual Violence in Nigeria.

Nigeria: one of the fastest growing economies in Africa and an epicenter of the continent’s population growth. Yet the West African country - like many others - is not immune from the “silent epidemic” of sexually based violence, with almost 1/3 of the population under 18 years old experiencing it in some form or another.

While our main focus at Kuros! is providing A Fighting Chance at stopping sexually based assaults by providing free pepper spray to at risk populations of women - we understand that the issue of gender based violence is much larger than just one solution and requires approach from multiple directions. We have seen situations around the world where women at times do not even know they are being sexually assaulted, because certain behavior has been normalized - or reporting an assault is stigmatized to the point where staying silent is easier than seeking justice. It is extremely hard to fix a problem, when people aren’t aware that the problem exists in the first place.

So when we recently became aware of an up-and-coming film maker in Nigeria who is doing his part to give a voice to survivors sexually based violence in Nigeria, we knew that we wanted to be involved. Okoroh Dennis Arinze (26) is a young cinematographer from the state of Imo in the South East of Nigeria, he graduated from Federal University of Technology in Akure Ondo and has been exploring his passion for cinematography over the last four years. His newest film, VICTIMS focuses on the “silent epidemic” of rape in Nigeria.

Okoroh Dennis Arinze

Sexual violence is a menace that is plaguing the society so much that is eating away the hopes and life of its victims. The sad thing about it is that often times, the perpetrators of these evil acts roam freely while the victims of which most are children and teenagers suffer in silence, afraid to speak out for fear of further victimization and stigmatization as the case may be... I feel strongly that this is a plague that needs to be stopped, hence the decision to lend my voice to the fight and campaign against sexual violence in [Nigeria]... The story was written by my partner Maryann Osinachi Okoli, who believes in equity and respect for the rights of people regardless of their status or gender. She is a writer and a poet also undergoing her youth Corps scheme in Zamfara state where the movie was shot. - Okoroh Dennis Arinze

While regional in scope, we think that it is a huge step in the right direction and will continue to support aspiring film makers who are turning their passion towards cultural progression. We look forward to Okoroh Dennis Arinze’s next films and believe that he has a bright future as he continues to tackle social issues through film.

We are currently working on expanding our pepper spray distribution efforts into Nigeria, working directly with SABRE - the industry leader in pepper spray - to make this happen. Allowing us to not only give the women of Nigeria A Fighting Chance at protecting themselves, but giving them the best self defense tools possible.