Using Revolutionary Technology to Clean Up the Niger Delta

I write about young the Africans who are advancing Africa.

Chinyere Nnadi is a Nigerian American impact entrepreneur. Born in Nigeria, he is currently living in the United States. Chinyere’s family moved to the US for economic reasons.

“I was part of the brain drain that happened in the ‘80s. Most of the people that are Nigerian, living in the US are from my tribe because there were no opportunities in Nigeria at that time.”

Chinyere studied at the Wharton Graduate School of Business.

He then went on to work at The Boston Consulting Group. He also has a background in theatre, film and television as a former MTV VJ.

Why did you start your organisation?

“The Niger Delta is so poor is because we’ve had more than 10,000 oil spills. People are living in an environmental disaster. The pollution makes many people sick and people can’t fish and farm.

As a result, the life expectancy in our area is 40. In the rest of the country it’s 60.

There is also the decades of corruption have led to severe unemployment and violence among youths.

With this in mind, I decided I wanted to do something about it. I felt I had a lot more to offer the world rather than being on camera and being a personality.”

What does your organisation do?

“Sustainability International cleans the oil-polluted lands of Nigeria’s Niger Delta.

In doing so we aim to circumvent systemic corruption and poverty.

SI utilises cryptocurrencies (i.e. Bitcoin and Ethereum), virtual reality, and the latest environmental science to facilitate the community’s clean-up of oil polluted lands.

We are currently building a blockchain-based enterprise payments platform, Sela, to promote trust and transparency within the region.

Community members are paid for their work through a secure, non-corruptible, tradable currency. Our venture-funded project gives each individual real control and power over his or her economic lives.”

“Community members previously had no way to break the cycle of government and corporate corruption that has imprisoned their citizens in their polluted tribal lands.

With SI, we give each citizen the choice to put down their guns and pick up their cell phones - giving up bullets and picking up ‘Bitcoin.’

This transforms each person from economic prisoner into an entrepreneur, who earns a living by doing good for their community and their local environment.

We have also brought Al Jazeera and Contrast VR to the Niger Delta in May to film Nigeria’s first virtual reality documentary.

“Oil in Our Creeks”surrounds viewers with the past, present and future of a community grappling with the very local impact of the global oil trade.

Lessi, a local community member, takes viewers through her village, to the farm and into the creeks and classrooms as she shows both the environmental devastation and the youth who provide her community with a sense of hope.

Ultimately, we are bringing forth a powerful story about corporate greed, government corruption, life and death, and the power of the individual rising up, powered by technology, not guns.”

What’s the end goal for you?

“The five-year goal is to catalyse this massive development project in the Niger Delta.

If you don’t clean up the environment, you don’t give people an opportunity to fish, farm, educate themselves.

You’ve got to empower them and you’ve got to give them tools so it’s not just that we’re going to clean up the environment. It’s about developing the region.”