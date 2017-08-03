You can use videos to both promote your programs and create a video program you can sell.

However, when using videos to promote your programs, let it not be too long, about 1-2 minutes is good, and sometimes as long as 3 minutes may be ideal to create a sizzle reel with highlights of your programs.

The video might start with you announcing your program and how it will help the prospective client.

Then, ideally include some clips from the face-to-face or online program you are promoting.

This will give the client an idea of what the full seminar program is like.

Another approach is to offer the first 5-15 minutes of a complete program you are selling, which prospective participants can view online, such as on your website, Facebook fan page, or YouTube channel, tech blog.

Then, promote links to that video, it work that way.

Creating a Video Program

Many of the same principles apply when you are creating a video program as in creating an audio program.

Additionally, you have the added appeal of a visual, which can be as simple as showing PowerPoint slides when you make a presentation to a face-to-face group or online webinar.

Alternatively, you can talk to the camera and hold up charts or graphs during your talk, or the video can feature a combination of you talking and cutaways to slides or graphics while you talk.

Besides, these mere informal videos you can create yourself, you can create a more professionally polished video with the help of a videographer or video team.

Hire a videographer

One simple approach is to hire a videographer or find a volunteer videographer to film a face-to-face workshop or seminar.

This can be a workshop or seminar for paying participants; or you can put together a program just for the video.

In this case, you might invite some volunteer participants to attend a free program in return for being in your video.

However you do it, get the participants to sign releases indicating that they agree to be in the video.

While it is best to work with a videographer with a video camera to take the video, as an alternative, you can set up a video camera on a tripod and turn the camera on and off with a remote.

Use smartphones

Smartphones also can take videos, although the battery power might limit you to breaking down the program into short segments, which you film and then replace or recharge the battery.

Let it be professional

Preferably, record your program more professionally if you have the budget for it.

While one videographer can make a single-track recording of your program in real time, ideally have a second camera person, so the two cameras can be positioned to shoot from different angles, and one can take close-ups while the other takes long or medium shots.

This way you can increase viewer interest by switching between different views in editing.

It can further contribute to making professional video when the video team has a crew member to handle lighting and another to record sound.

Create Webinars

Another approach to getting a video is to create a webinar by using one of the video conferencing platforms.

In a webinar or video conference, you typically are shown on one screen, while attendees view the program or sometimes appear on their own guest screen, so they can interact with you.

If you have illustrations, charts, photos, or graphs, you can hold them up, or these might be shown on another screen.

The webinar can go back and forth between you, a participating guest, and the visual you are discussing.

Employ webinar packages.

The same company that has the GotoTeleseminar package has a video package called ($99 a month after a free trial).

Other companies that offer video conferencing include Any Meeting ($78 a month after a free trial), and Cisco’s Webex with plans for $24, 49, and $69 a month for up to 8, 25, or 100 attendees respectively (and a little less for an annual package).

With all of these programs, you control a full screen or split screen, and you can insert a certain amount of video feeds like a TV director deciding which shots you want to show.

There are dozens of these webinar services.