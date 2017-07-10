Utah Authorities Seize $1.4 Million in Cash

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah police seized $1.4 million in cash from people under its controversial civil asset forfeiture laws. Those laws stir controversy because the police can simply take cash, property, and other assets from people without having to secure a criminal conviction in court.

Many people are shocked at the practice and can’t believe it is actually “legal.” The government says that because the process is “civil” in nature, the constitutional safeguards that pertain to the criminal justice system don’t come into play. In some jurisdictions, the presumption of innocence gets turned on its head. So if the police tow your car away, you have to go to court and prove that you didn’t commit any crime—instead of the prosecutors having to prove you are guilty of some violation.

It gets worse. In Utah, the seized cash does not go into the government’s general treasure fund. It instead goes into a special account that will be spent on law enforcement needs. That creates a powerful incentive for the police agencies to abuse their power so they can get more stuff. The police don’t pocket the cash for personal expenses, but they do spend it on new police equipment and vehicles. The incentives distort police work in at least two ways. First, priorities get distorted. Instead of focusing attention on apprehending the most dangerous offenders, the police too often turn their attention to where they can seize some quick cash.

The second problem is that the police are acquiring an independent funding source from the legislature. The police should have to persuade legislators that they need money for certain, worthwhile things. But when they have their own funding, they don’t have to worry about persuading the legislature. Checks and balances are thus weakened. That’s a partial explanation as to how small police departments have been acquiring armored vehicles and military weapons from the Department of Defense.

Police say they’re hitting the bad guys in the pocketbook and that few seizures are contested in court. However, consider the situation for innocent victims. Say you get pulled over by a trooper for speeding. He takes $120 from your wallet or purse and says “I think this is drug money. Go to court if you want to try and get it back.” Are you going to take a day off work and hire an attorney to get that back? Few people will and the police know that very well. Abuses have been widely reported.

Earlier this year, police officials went to the White House to meet with Trump. One sheriff complained that a state legislator was trying to curtail forfeiture practices in Texas. Trump replied, don’t worry—we’ll destroy his political career! Later, Trump said he was only joking, but his tweet storms can still slow reform efforts in Texas, Utah, and other states.