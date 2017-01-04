Utah Lawmakers Are Targeting Porn, Again, Using Poor Science

Utah is waging an all-out war on pornography ― and it’s winning dishonestly.

Last year, Gov. Gary Herbert declared porn a “public health crisis” using a resolution full of deceitful claims and poor science. It meant little more than acknowledging a problem ― one the resolution’s own research doesn’t back up ― but this year, its sponsor is trying to take the fight one step further.

Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Salt Lake) is proposing a bill that would make it easier to sue porn companies for damages over the alleged harm they’re unleashing on our children.

“Right now porn is available without any warnings and labeling, without any protections online,” Weiler told the Salt Lake Tribune. “This would just open the valve for a cause of action. Let these attorneys go after these cases.”

The problem is, Herbert and Weiler have failed to prove any causal relationship between pornography and psychological harm. The “public health crisis” resolution they passed used research that was unfinished, inconclusive and carried out by a known anti-pornography group.

Meanwhile, Utah ranks among the worst states in child sex abuse, per-student education spending, and clean air ― real public crises that the state has suffered for years.

Yet lawmakers are going after porn, hard. Weiler’s newest round of evidence against internet pornography is either another gross misjudgment of science or a flat-out lie. In an interview with KSL, he cited a “U.S. Navy study” that found a link between pornography and problems with new recruits over the past decade. “Men are having a harder time forming and keeping relationships and there’s been a dramatic increase in domestic violence and domestic abuse,” he said.

It’s just not true ― the study he appears to be referencing found nothing of the sort, and wasn’t funded by the Navy. It looked at three active-duty Navy members who claimed to have erectile dysfunction after watching too much porn. It never once mentions domestic violence or its apparent relationship to porn, and a military article clearly states that “more study is needed to prove causation between internet pornography use and sexual difficulties.” Its own authors note that the study does “not reflect the views of the Navy,” and declined to discuss the findings.