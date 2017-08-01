Vacationer's Body Recovered From Hole Along Maryland Beach

Police are investigating after the body of a Texas woman was reportedly found in a hole along a popular Maryland beach on Monday.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor, was found in the sand by beachgoers along Ocean City’s shore around 6:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

O’Connor was vacationing with her family from Plano, Texas, when she became separated from them around 2 a.m., Ocean City Communications Manager Jessica Waters told Delmarva Now.

“The victim was in a hole on the beach,” Waters told the local news site.

Water said O’Connor’s death appears to be accidental, but that they haven’t ruled anything out.

Ocean City Today reported that a missing person’s report had been filed for O’Connor.

DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images Sunbathers crowd the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. On Monday, police said they found a woman's body along the shore.