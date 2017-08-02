Vagina Dentata: Preexisting Medical Condition or a Pretty Cool Way to Eat?

Hi.

My name is Elizabeth Byzant, and I have a vagina dentata.

In the current political climate, people always ask me, “Elizabeth, is your vagina dentata a preexisting medical condition or a pretty cool way to eat?” I tell them, “Both.”

Mitch McConnell wants to take away my health care because he believes vagina dentata is a preexisting health condition and a “threat to mankind”. Well, guess what Mitch? You can take away my health insurance, but you can’t take my pizza!

Under the Republican plan, I will be refused gynecological care in all 50 states. Still, I will never be refused service by the good people at Gotham Pizza, my favorite pizza joint, on 23rd and Lex. At Gotham Pizza, the customer is always right, the slice is great (thanks Tony!), and the chairs are extra wide so I have plenty of room to enjoy my food. My only recommendation (sorry Tony) would be to lighten up on the cornmeal because it is quite brittle and can get stuck in a woman’s teeth.

Under the Republican plan, I will be forced to work overtime to afford the exorbitant costs of basic healthcare and pay my rent. But guess what, Mitch? Duped again. I can eat a personal pizza, under my desk, all while taking sales call after sales call. Guess who’s the bedrock of the current economy, Mitch? Women who can eat while they work, and I wouldn’t trade that for the world.

Under the Republican plan, I will be forced to use black market gynos who only take Bitcoin, a currency which I do not respect. All cryptocurrencies are hogwash— including Ethereum. Still, the dollar pizza at Luigis on Avenue and East 3rd street on the LES will always satisfy my cravings in cold hard cash.

Do I ever eat salad? No. Absolutely not. Mitch eats salad.