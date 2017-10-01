Valencia Griffin-Wallace: The Queen of Define U

CP: Introduce yourself and tell us your profession. You are known as the Southern Belle of Bold. How did that name come about?

Valencia Griffin-Wallace, international speaker, best selling author, radio show host, business woman, mentor, rockstar mom and wife. I teach women how to design a life worth living. The Southern Belle of BOLD comes from when I started out, I always wore big skirts (sometimes still do) and I am very southern ma'am and all. A southern belle is a woman who is from the south who is polite (manners), well kept, and sociable. She always presents her best self, never leaving the house without makeup or earrings. Back in the day a southern belle was typically an upper class white woman. I took the term and own it by adding bold to it. Brave Optimistic Life by Design.

CP: What made you pursue this area of interest?

About 10 years ago, I hit a brick wall called "disgusted and depressed." I wasn't happy with the way things were going in my life, had migraines, and a bad relationship to add to all of that. When I got tired, I got tired. I started working on me. I dropped 80 pounds, started speaking life into myself and set goal to just create or design the life I wanted and new I deserved. There was something I learned in the process, how to get things done and how to put work behind my faith. I knew there were other women like me, caught up in life being not happy and they needed my help.

CP: Tell us about your event in November.

In November is the 3rd annual Define U Live on the 11th in Houston, TX. Define U Live is an extension of Define U Movement and Define U Radio. Typically, I have had it here in Louisiana, but Houston is my adopted hometown and I visit there often. This year, I focused on bringing diverse queens together because personally and professionally, my world is diverse. Where I love empowerment, queens need a "how to" and "what to do" guide. That is where the event comes in. Everyone will learn practical strategies that they can use immediately to start designing their life, money, and business. Tickets available at www.defineulive.com where you can see the speaker videos also.

CP: What advice would you give for others who want to be an entrepreneur?

Look at what you are good at, find a way to make money doing it. I know easier said than done, but it is only hard if you think it is. Business is easier than people think, however it is one of those things that either you want it or you don't. If you want it, connect with someone (like me) who will push you in the right direction, encourage you, and challenge you. Be resourceful, you don't always need resources. A lot of times we already have what we need to get started.

CP: What’s next for you?

Books and more books. I have a vision board that guides me in that direction. Next year, I will be going international again. Developing my radio show more and a magazine is also in the works. I like to challenge myself enough to where it can't be me. Faith is everything, God gives me the vision and I just go hard in that direction. I am also working on a secret project involving health/wellness. Guess you will have to stay connected to see about that one.