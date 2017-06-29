Revel In The Stunning World Of 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets'

Meet Alpha, the city of a thousand planets from “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Our heroes, played by Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne, must venture to this neon metropolis where mysterious villains threaten the thousands of species sharing their cultures in peace.
HuffPost has the exclusive first clip from “Valerian,” allowing you to gawk at the bustling futuristic universe the movie introduces. Highlight: a clan of E.T.-like bankers slogging through a hard day’s work.
Based on the French comics series “Valérian and Laureline,” the movie ― the latest from “The Fifth Element” and “Lucy” director Luc Besson ― opens July 21.
