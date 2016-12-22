Valerie Fairman, '16 And Pregnant' Star, Dead At 23

Valerie Fairman, a former star of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” died on Wednesday, the Chester County Coroner’s office confirmed to the Huffington Post. She was 23. Fairman had appeared in Season 2 of the reality show.

In a press release, the coroner’s office said “the investigation into the death of Valerie Fairman is on-going at this time.”

Just a young chick tryna make it 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/ZyRjwRKRIE — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Fairman’s family spoke to TMZ about their daughter’s death, which they believe might have been caused by an overdose. Her mother told the outlet Fairman was at a friend’s house in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The friend reportedly found Fairman unresponsive in the bathroom after knocking down the door.

Fairman leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, who is staying with the former reality star’s mother, according to TMZ.

MTV released a statement on Twitter about the news, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. https://t.co/RP6WP0Fckw — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) December 22, 2016

In 2015, Fairman was arrested for prostitution after she was found allegedly walking the streets in New Castle, Delaware, TMZ reported at the time. The mother of one also reportedly struggled with drug use in the past.

