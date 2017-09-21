Valerie Plame Can Claim Whatever She Wants, But Her Anti-Semitism Is Clear As Day

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

I hadn’t heard the name Valerie Plame in a while. It had been years since she was outed as a CIA operative by Bob Novak resulting in her story catching fire in the press years ago, and quite frankly I had completely put her out of my memory.

Until today.

This morning, Ms. Plame tweeted out a link to an article titled “America’s Jews are Driving America’s Wars.”

Hell of an article to Tweet out on Rosh Hashanah, but I digress.

The article’s author, Philip Giraldi, essentially argues that American Jews should not be in position to influence American foreign policy because they are somehow doing the bidding of Israel. Yes, this man is openly calling for discrimination against an entire religion.

What a guy.

Among the brilliant gems contained in this article is this:

“We don’t need a war with Iran because Israel wants one and some rich and powerful American Jews are happy to deliver. Seriously, we don’t need it.”

Yeah, I hear ya man. Gotta watch out for those rich and powerful American Jews. Starting wars, controlling the media, manipulating the banks. Those shifty SOB’s are pure evil!

Of course, when called on the clear anti-semitism of the article, she defended it by saying that “many neocon hawks ARE jewish,” and telling everybody to put aside their biases and read the full article in question.

Ok, I put my biases aside. The article in question is anti-semitic trash.

Plame continued to dig in until one of her friends probably called her and told her to stop making herself look like a fool. At that point, likely tired of the abuse, Plame tweeted, “OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest.”

Sure. I mean, who would’ve thought an article titled, “America’s Jews are Driving America’s Wars,” might have anti-semitic content. This kind of mistake could’ve happened to anybody.

The truth is, Plame obviously read the piece, agreed with it because she has a burning hatred of Israel (which she has tweeted about in the past, including approvingly commenting on this very same author before), and re-tweeted it thinking she was making some incredible point about “evil Zionists.” Except she got much more backlash than she expected and eventually cried uncle.

That’s why her so-called “apology” rings hollow. She clearly meant everything she said initially and only backtracked when the Twitter pitchforks got too hot for her liking. But I’m not fooled and I’d wager neither is anybody else.

Valerie Plame is an anti-semite. Period. End of discussion. She can try to dress it up any way she wants, but her own history tells the tale better than anything else ever could. As the saying goes, if you want to see who a person truly is, believe them when they tell you.