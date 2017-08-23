Valerie Plame Creates GoFundMe Page To Kick Trump Off Twitter

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson has unveiled an ambitious GoFundMe campaign, which involves buying the social networking website Twitter for one billion dollars, and once in charge of it banning President Donald Trump permanently from tweeting, so he will no longer have a megaphone to spread his hateful, racist, xenophobic, chauvinistic and highly divisive nationalistic agenda.

The campaign, of course, drew criticism from White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, because she is President Donald J. Trump’s bonafide mouthpiece, and because it is her unenviable job to defend him no matter how terrible and reprehensible he is.

“Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his First Amendment [rights] is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation,” said Sanders earlier today.

Mrs. Wilson is no stranger to horrors of a Republican-led White House run amok. Her husband, Joseph Wilson, was a fervent critic of the Iraq war, penning several scathing op-eds, including “What I didn’t find in Africa” for The New York Times.

Not long after Mr. Wilson publicly criticized the administration was his wife’s covert CIA status leaked by a key member of the Bush Administration, Scooter Libby.

Sanders scoffed at Mrs. Wilson’s campaign. And while I concede that it is indeed an ambitious undertaking to say the least, it is also very encouraging. Every few seconds, I see new donations are added.

Donald Trump should not be allowed to spread his racist views on a mainstream social networking website. But is Twitter really vital to Donald Trump’s political career?