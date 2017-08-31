Valuable Lessons From Your First Year In The Real Estate Industry

It’s true what they say: knowledge is power. And in no other industry does that sentiment ring more true than real estate investing. If for nothing else, what you know will take you farther than just about anything else. A sound real estate education is invaluable, and the foundation of today's most prolific investors, but I digress. Your knowledge pertaining to the industry isn’t relegated solely to what you read in books or learn at seminars; it’s also directly correlated to experiences. The lessons you learn from working in the real estate market are just as important as those you read in books, if not more so.

That said, not all lessons and experiences are created equal. Some are interesting at best, while others are groundbreaking and paradigm shifting. As an investor, it’s in your best interest to be able to tell the difference between which lessons are important and which are not. Those that are able to do so will find themselves with an invaluable tool at their disposal. If, however, you are just starting out, it couldn’t hurt to get a sneak peak at the lessons you are most likely going to learn when you set out on your own.

With the proper foresight into what you stand to learn in your first year, you will find that you are more prepared for what is to come. And what is a good real estate investor, if not a prepared one?

Let’s take a look at the the most important lessons real estate investors will inevitably learn in their first year:

1. Learning Is Just As Valuable As Earning

Investing in real estate is a complex business; there are more rules, guidelines and laws than many would care to count. That’s not to say each regulation isn’t important, but rather that there is a certain way of doing things and, well, not doing things. And therein lies one of the greatest secrets nobody will ever tell you about investing in real estate: there is a right way and a wrong way.

Of course, we all strive to do things the right way, but I digress; that’s not always possible. Despite due diligence, just about every investor under the sun is going to make a mistake at one point or another. What people don’t tell you however, is that making mistakes can actually serve as a valuable learning experience.

Making mistakes, while ill-advised, presents those who do so with a mechanism for improvement — so long as they commit them to memory and vow never to repeat their transgressions. That’s an important distinction to make. Failure is all but expected when you saddle yourself with lofty aspirations, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, it’s not the act of failure that I want to address, but rather the coherent decision to actually learn from the mistakes you do make.

In learning from previous mistakes, you are less likely to repeat costly errors, effectively making you more efficient as time goes on. So don’t beat yourself up the next time you make a mistake. Instead, learn from it, and vow never to repeat it again. You may find that doing so makes you quite the investor. It’s those that don’t learn from their mistakes that have me worried.

2. There Is No Need To Reinvent The Wheel

Today’s best investors know it, and it’s about time you did, too: there is no need to reinvent the wheel. What has been working for every investor that has come before you, and will work for every investor after you, can be gleaned from your predecessors; those that have paved the way in the real estate investing landscape.

People have been investing in real estate for more than a few years, and with a relatively high degree of success. There is a tried and true system for investing in real estate; one that has withstood the test of time and remains viable. What’s more, there is no reason you can’t mirror the same systems investors have been using successfully for years. It worked for them, and it will work for you, provided you mind due diligence and take the appropriate steps.

There is absolutely no need to go out of your way to revolutionize the investor landscape. Everything you could possible need to get started is just a phone call away. Having said that, I want to encourage aspiring investors to seek out the guidance of a successful mentor. Find someone that has realized success in the industry and learn from them.

Not only will you be able to avoid years of trial and error, but you will find that starting off on the right foot can make all the difference between success and failure. So, again, do not try to discover a new way to invest in real estate. While there may very well be a better way to do things, it hasn’t been found yet. Instead, stick with what works and learn from those that are currently at the forefront of their industry. The amount of time and headaches you can save will be well worth it.

3. Your Network Is Your Most Valuable Asset

Real estate is a people business; it always has been and always will be. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that the people you surround yourself with on a daily bases are nothing short of your most valuable asset. More than money itself, the working rapport you manage to develop with like-minded individuals is going to take you farther than you could have ever imagined. Having said that, don’t make the mistake of ignoring your own network, or worse, prioritizing money ahead of it.

Your network is only as valuable as you make it out to be. If you consistently make a point of catering to those you have aligned yourself with in a selfless manner, you will find the reciprocation of their appreciation to be quite generous. In placing the needs of others ahead of your own, you will generate good will, which is invaluable in an industry as “people-centric” as real estate investing. It’s entirely possible for a relationship founded on goodwill and trust to bear considerable benefits, not the least of which include unparalleled access to deals and funding.

Take it from me; your network is more valuable than you know. If you can side with the right people, you will find that realizing success is as simple as being a team player.