Van Jones: A Nazi Assassinated An American 'In Broad Daylight'

When President Donald Trump failed to fully denounce white supremacists for inciting deadly violence at a “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, and instead blamed “many sides,” Americans on both sides of the aisle were outraged.

On Sunday, CNN commentator Van Jones gave a more accurate description of what happened.

″...An American citizen was assassinated in broad daylight by a Nazi. A Nazi, who the day before had been marching with torches down American streets saying anti-Jewish, anti-black stuff,” Jones said on “State of the Union” Sunday morning. ”...This is not a time to talk about ‘both sides.’”

A large crowd of people was demonstrating against a rally of white supremacists on Saturday when a car plowed through and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Nineteen others were also injured in the crash.

Police later charged James Fields, 20, of Ohio, with second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death.

“‘Both sides’ are not using ISIS tactics ― mowing people down with cars ― in the streets of America,” Jones said.