Vancouver: Equestrian Excitement In July

As children we love to dress-up and play. We tend to lose that as adults, life can become all about responsibilities and routines. An important part of being healthy and happy is to get out of our routines and try new things to keep life fresh. Here’s a chance to go back to your roots, dress-up and play, drop your inhibitions and be someone else for the day, have fun and not take life too seriously!

Two cool and fashionable things to do this summer:

The Deighton Cup.....www.deightoncup.com.....@Hastings Race Track

Saturday, July 22, 2017.....11am to 6pm

The Deighton Cup, in its 9th year, is an exciting and fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Inspired, no doubt, by The Royal Ascot you get to play dress-up, hats and all, savour good food & drink, enjoy the summer weather and experience a good old fashioned day at the races. Bet on the ponies & see where your luck takes you!

What you can expect:

Eight adrenaline pumping horse races to enjoy & bet on

A delectable lunch freshly prepared by some of Vancouver’s finest chefs

The chance to be named The Style Stakes "Best Dressed" and have your name engraved on The Deighton Cup

Interactive leisure sports, picnic area, cigar lounge, live + DJ entertainment

Musical live entertainment

The Pacific Polo Cup.....www.pacificpolocup.com.....@Southlands Riding Club

Saturday, July 29.....11:30am to 5pm

Another horsey affair, this time in beautiful Southlands with The Pacific Polo Cup. In its 4th year, there’s excitement both on and off the field at this cool and fashionable event. Opt for a fully catered gourmet meal or the varied and delicious food trucks, either way, you’ll enjoy good food, drink and the adrenaline of the sport of Kings.

What you can expect:

· Food trucks

· DJ music

· Polo Pony Parade

· Meet the Polo players

· Exciting Polo matches

· New all-women team

· Divot Stomping!

· Best Dressed Awards