Vancouver: Magical Events in August

Total immersion in another world can be a wonderful mental health break from our daily routine. Here’s your chance to be like Alice and go down the rabbit hole; leave the real world behind and enter a realm of splendour and magic. Escapes like this are rare, so when an opportunity arises it’s important to take it!

BABYLON with Ballet BC

Saturday, August 12th, 2017 - 6pm to 11pm

@ Queen Elizabeth Theatre Lobby and Plaza

photos courtesy of babylon

Inspired by the Hanging Gardens of the ancient city of Babylon, the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Lobby and Plaza will be transformed into a indoor/outdoor exhibit of stunning contemporary floral art installations. Breaking down traditional expectations of “going to the ballet”, guests will be enveloped by Ballet BC in an interactive creation by choreographer Cayetano Soto. Guests will also be able to mingle with the dancers.

Le Dîner En Blanc

Thursday, August 24th, 2017 - 5:30pm

@Secret Location

300 additional seats just added!

Join wait-list HERE (click “register” tab) while seats last & receive an invitation to register within 24-48 hours

photos courtesy of diner en blanc

Le Dîner En Blanc is a flash-gathering in a public space. Guests come dressed in white and enjoy dinner together. Diners are required to provide their own food (alcohol is available for purchase), table and chairs setting up in an incredible organizational feat of style and aesthetic. Participants are made privy of the secret location on the day of the event.

The concept began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier invited a group of friends to an elegant outdoor dinner at a public park, asking them to dress in white so they could find each other. The event has grown to over 70 cities.