Ashley Tisdale And Vanessa Hudgens Reunite For A Lovely Acoustic Duet

Wildcats in the house!

High School Musical” fans, you’re in for a treat. 

On Tuesday, Ashley Tisdale shared a video on her YouTube channel featuring special guest (and BFF) Vanessa Hudgens. In the clip, the two ― who played Sharpay and Gabriella in the “HSM” films ― perform a wonderful acoustic rendition of Elle King’s “Ex’s & Oh’s.” It’s just what we’ve been looking for. 

As it turns out, this is the duo’s first duet together ― as they note in the video, they didn’t get one in any of the “HSM” movies, much to their disappointment. This performance definitely makes up for that. It also makes us miss “High School Musical” more than we already did. 

Will the Wildcats ever get back in the house? We can dream. 

Vanessa Hudgens High School Musical Ashley Tisdale
