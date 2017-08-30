Vanessa Hudgens Channels Taylor Swift In A New Blonde 'Do

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be a fan of Taylor Swift’s style.
The actress and singer donned a platinum wig Monday to tape a guest appearance on “Dancing With The Stars.” She paired the locks with red lips, a signature of Swift’s.
“BLONDE for so you think you can dance!!!!!,” Hudgens captioned an Instagram post.
Upon arriving at the taping, Hudgens sported two rings similar to the ones Swift wears in promo photos for her upcoming album and the video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the Daily Mail notes. Hudgens also wore snakeskin shoes, which could be a reference to Swift’s reptilian aesthetic of late.
Hudgens made it crystal clear whose look she was channeling during a subsequent Instagram video in which she lip synced the single while someone who looks like her hairstylist combs through the wig with his fingers.
“DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol,” Hudgens captioned the video with a lyric from the song, adding the hashtag #havingwaytoomuchfun and tagging Swift.
By Tuesday, Hudgens was back to her usual brown hair, posing for a photo with Lorde in furry sandals and an oversized jacket.
That two-piece top and shorts set looks pretty Swift-ian, though. Maybe she’s committing to this copycat thing, after all.
