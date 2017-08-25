Vanke Bags USD1 Billion in First-Half Profits, Prioritizes Spending in First-, Second-Tier Cities

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Aug. 25 -- China Vanke Co. [SHE:000002;HKG:2202], one of the country’s biggest property developers, reported revenues of CNY69.8 billion (USD10.5 billion) in the first half, down 6.7 percent annually as net profits grew 36.5 percent to CNY7.3 billion (USD1.1 billion).

The decrease in turnover was mainly due to incomplete residential property developments, said Zhu Xu, company secretary. Growth in floor space completed this year is expected to be flat compared to last year.

Vanke’s gross profit margin rose 7.35 percentage points on the year to 25.26 percent, while sales by property area increased by 18.685 million square meters, or 32.6 percent. Sales volume totaled CNY277 billion, surging 45.8 percent at the firm’s average sale price rose 10 percent to CNY14,834 per square meter.

The developer secured a total of 79 new projects in the first half, entering new markets including the northern Chinese cities Harbin and Shijiazhuang, and the city of Lanzhou in western Gansu province.

“Vanke always adheres to an investment strategy of focusing on core urban economic circles,” said Zhu, “based on our investment amounts in the first half of the year, 91.9 percent of our new projects were in first and second-tier cities.”

Vanke held monetary capital of CNY107.6 billion as of the end of June, far more than its short-term loans of CNY50.1 billion and the long-term loans maturing in a year. Net debt ratio is only 19.61 percent, which is still moderate for the industry.

Other major real estate developers including Country Garden Holdings Co. [HKG:2007], Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. [HKG:3377] and SOHO China Ltd. [HKG:0410] have already released their financial reports for the first six months and all achieved growth.

“So far, the real estate industry has entered a period of overall integration, in which leading enterprises are making use of their competitive advantages and merging with other companies often. Factors including market shares, performance and company scale will continue to grow over the next half,” said an insider.