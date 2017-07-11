Vanlian Expands ‘Innohome’ Initiative to Nine Cities Beyond Beijing

(Yicai Global) July 11 -- Vanlian (Beijing) Decoration Co. is seeking to expand its business operations beyond the capital, and will introduce its ‘innohome’ program to Vanke’s new property developments in nine other cities.

Leading Chinese real estate developer China Vanke Co. [SHE:000002] and Homelink Real Estate Agency Co. founded the company via a joint venture in 2015.

This month, Vanlian will deploy innohome to set a new benchmark for fully-furnished apartments at 15 Vanke projects in Beijing, Shenyang, Taiyuan, Jinan, Yantai, Qingdao, Tianjin, Dalian and Changchun. It is the first time for Vanlian to expand into new markets outside Beijing, and the move marks the start of a new development phase for the company after two years’ focus on the home market. This means customers can choose Vanke’s existing high-quality furnishing services, or opt for more flexible innohome products with the same high quality guaranteed.

As an independent home decoration company, Vanlian operates outside the ecosystems of its founders.

Debuted in March, Innohome is Vanlian’s third-generation furnishing product line. Following its introduction, the company’s monthly sales rose from 300 apartments to 1,000 in Beijing, reaching the 1,000-apartment marker previously seen as the monthly sales ‘ceiling’ for the home decoration businesses, said Liu Xiao, Vanke’s senior vice president and chief executive for Beijing, and chairman of Vanlian, told media in March. The company aims for annual sales of USD147 million (CNY1 billion) to CNY1.5 billion in Beijing alone this year, and will increase its market share to 6 to 10 percent, he said. CNY1.5 billion represents three times the company’s total earnings last year, our reporter learned.