VDownloader: Not Your Father's YouTube Ripper

Lots of sites offer the ability to download videos from YouTube, but for some reason their development seemed to stop with that basic functionality, and few new features were seen in later versions. In fact, few later versions were seen in these sites once bugs were no longer being discovered.

However, while feature development beyond simple YouTube video conversion hasn’t been a priority for online converters, it has for offline converter VDownloader, a video download automation engine and video converter capable of downloading entire playlists and channels from YouTube or any of over 10,000 video sharing sites including Vimeo, DailyMotion, Twitch, LiveLeak, Veoh, Break, and Metacafe.

Vitzo Software CEO Ken Dobbelaere was initially a user of VDownloader, and noticed how many positive reviews it had yet how little marketing there was, with only a Spanish-language website bringing it to consumers. Dobbelaere sensed unexploited potential in terms of marketing VDownloader to a more global audience, so Vitzo acquired it in 2010. At the time VDownloader only supported YouTube downloads, so Vitzo re-wrote the program from scratch, making it a comprehensive solution for downloading videos from virtually any website.

Chosen as an Editor’s Pick at free software download sites Windows10Download, SoftwareInformer, Brothersoft, and FileCluster, VDownloader goes way beyond basic download and file conversion. It supports Ultra HD (4k and 8k) video downloads without any size or length limitations, and provides users a fair amount of control over video output format, including custom resolution, frame rate, audio and video bitrates, codecs, audio volume normalization, and even supporting watermarks. You can also set the software to automatically download new videos in channels you designate, and sync videos to your Android or iPhone using a cloud storage folder such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

VDownloader also includes a number of access features, including a search function that allows one to search through multiple video sharing websites simultaneously; results are sorted by relevance. VDownloader can save and enter YouTube and Facebook credentials automatically so you can download age-restricted content without having to authorize access manually. It tracks your download history as well, allowing you to re-download any video you’ve previously watched or downloaded. It even bypasses YouTube region filters (say goodbye to ”sorry, this content is not available in your country”) by providing a free proxy, allowing your computer to identify as accessing from other, non-restricted countries.

Best of all, VDownloader accomplishes all of the above without annoying banner ads. Instead it is monetized through a freemium model, removing all limits on functionality for a one-time $29 fee. The upgrade removes caps to the number of times certain functions can be used, allows for the conversion of videos to any format, automates updates, and provides a scheduler (enabling downloading of videos at set times; when your computer is idle; or when your computer is running on AC instead of battery power).