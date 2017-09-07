'Veep' Is Ending And Fans Just Can't Handle The News

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Selina Meyer.
HBO’s hit political comedy “Veep” will end after the broadcast of its seventh season in 2018, per The Hollywood Reporter.
“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the satirical show’s star and producer, told the publication on Wednesday.
“We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome,” she added. “The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”
Louis-Dreyfus, who plays vice president-turned-president-turned-wanderer Meyer on the Emmy award-winning show, also confirmed the news via Twitter:
The announcement appeared to leave many fans in a state of shock, with some lightheartedly suggesting that the show was being canceled because the “Veep”’ writers couldn’t compete with what was currently happening in President Donald Trump’s administration. Members of the cast have also admitted that spoofing incompetence in Washington, D.C., had become much harder to do since Trump’s election victory.
It’s clear from the postings on Twitter that “Veep” will truly be missed:
CONVERSATIONS