'Veep' Is Ending And Fans Just Can't Handle The News

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Selina Meyer.

HBO’s hit political comedy “Veep” will end after the broadcast of its seventh season in 2018, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome,” she added. “The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays vice president-turned-president-turned-wanderer Meyer on the Emmy award-winning show, also confirmed the news via Twitter:

It's true BUT don't despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film. @VeepHBO @BastardMachine @DavidHMandel https://t.co/avX7O2l9cE — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 7, 2017

The announcement appeared to leave many fans in a state of shock, with some lightheartedly suggesting that the show was being canceled because the “Veep”’ writers couldn’t compete with what was currently happening in President Donald Trump’s administration. Members of the cast have also admitted that spoofing incompetence in Washington, D.C., had become much harder to do since Trump’s election victory.

It’s clear from the postings on Twitter that “Veep” will truly be missed:

#Veep is ending after season 7 and I'm not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/z8Gjk3RS0E — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) September 7, 2017

I miss veep and it's not even gone yet — b (@reginasparriIIa) September 7, 2017

mrw I heard #Veep is ending next year. pic.twitter.com/qZL2WgZNib — Tim Kowske (@tkowske48) September 7, 2017

But... but Selina is my spirit animal, she can't just leave me 😢 — David Richard P. (@DavidRP91) September 7, 2017

I understand and can appreciate a show as iconic as #Veep knowing the right time to end... BUT I'M STILL SO SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/jl55LPmc9S — Amanda (@ABTargov) September 7, 2017

Of course when it started "Veep" seemed like a totally outrageous take on modern political life - not anymore. "Veep" will be much missed. https://t.co/JC3f6x0bpf — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) September 7, 2017

VEEP IS ENDING NEXT SEASON pic.twitter.com/Lz3pCWM14D — ㅤㅤ ㅤ (@aliciaflorrick) September 7, 2017

Scandal and Veep both coming to an end...because even Hollywood's best writers can't compete with the spectacle that is the real thing. — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) September 7, 2017

Veep ending with season 7 is a shame. It's the best comedy of this decade. And one of the all time best comedies. — Chris Waage 🇩🇰 (@WonderWaage) September 7, 2017

is veep ending because the White House admin is its own political comedy? pic.twitter.com/vKbq9fnQc4 — jss (@janannnnn) September 7, 2017

#Veep isn't really ending, we get to watch it everyday on our nightly news programs. — Rich Conte (@RichWC_) September 7, 2017