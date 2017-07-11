Vehicle to Success: 6 Steps to Creating a Million Dollar Small Business

Helen is not just talking theory - - she is sharing her own strategies of success.

Photo by MSI Helen Callier coaching R. White, White’s Printing and Graphic Design in a one-on-one session.

Market Crashes Birth Startups

It is no secret, since the dawn of the 21st century, the U.S. and the world economies have gone through three major crashes in the marketplace. The first crash was the dot-com crash of 2000, followed by the real estate burst in 2007 and then the stock market crash in 2008. And in 2014, we saw a significant drop in the oil markets.

Many blue collar and white-collar workers that were laid off took their life savings and corporate packages, respectively to start small businesses. And with little to no skills in running a business or in generating sales, many of the startups failed or are failing.

Education is vital

While I am a believer that passion and guts are needed to run a small business, this is simply not enough to fuel your small business to success. Becoming educated in financials, sales, marketing and leadership are a some of the areas that small business owners need to know. You can buy books on these subjects, go to conferences, watch videos, or attend low cost workshops at Small Business Development Centers (SBDC).

Over the years, I have received many phone calls from small businesses asking for guidance, coaching and mentoring in helping them to survive and thrive. They had come to realize, as the ones calling me now, that having no plan, no clear goals, and dwindling finances were causing their dreams of riches and small business success to disappear.

And yes, employees can handle certain tasks in your small business such as marketing, bookkeeping, and so on, but you as the small business leader must know key areas of your business or you will not make it. That’s the reality and industry data supports this fact.

Below are 6 strategies that I used to generate a million plus dollars in revenue and created a vehicle to success.

Stop complaining - Take 100% responsibility for your actions as a leader and for the results in your small business. By assuming full responsibility, the fog in your mind clears and you can begin to see solutions.

Conduct an assessment – Doing a gap analysis where you note what is working well and not working too well helps to create a picture. Once you visually see picture, you are better positioned to come up with ideas to tackle problems. I often use a SWOT which is a tool that helps you to capture strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Get a mentor – Mentors shortened the amount of time to achieve success and minimize the trip-ups that you may encounter in running your small business.

Focus on the possibilities – All ideas are good during brainstorming sessions. Listen, be open and jot down all ideas for resolving problems. You can rank and prioritize when the time is best. One helpful question to ask yourself is “if it were possible to do ________, what could I do?”

Know your numbers – Cash flow is vital for your small business. Know your sales, expenses, cost of goods sold, gross profit, average collection days plus more to allow you to make good decisions in your business. Generate regular financial reports.

Laugh – A good laugh does the body good, relieves stress and allows you this think clear. Laugh, be positive, and believe that customers are waiting for your today.

In conclusion

Building a successful small business that produces a million dollars in revenue is only accomplished by a small percentage. Everyone has ideas, and passion, but the truth is only a few take the steps to accomplish their small business dreams.

I am currently finishing the last touches to my Vehicle to Success program which is designed for small businesses. My goal is providing practical tips to help you get from where you are today to small business success.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of best-selling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for small businesses and speaks nationally to small business audiences on practical tips on how to drive vehicle to success.

