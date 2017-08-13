Venezuelan Government Triggered Crisis Forces Thousands To Flee

Juan, his wife Carla and their three children sleep peacefully in Buenos Aires tonight. The family traveled more than 3,000 miles to reach safety in Argentina and escape the bloodshed, unrest, and turmoil in Venezuela.

With the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela once enjoyed a standard of living rivaling many other western nations. Under the "thugocracy" of the country's President Maduro, Venezuelans go to bed hungry, forego medical care and try to stay a live one day at a time.

Many are seeking refuge in Colombia, Brazil and even thousands of miles away in Argentina.

Refugees Are Welcomed in Argentina

Hundreds are making their way to Argentina each week. That number will grow as the financial and sociopolitical unrest in Venezuela continues.

"I'm told that many Venezuelans are moving here every week," said Argentina's President Mauricio Macri. "In rare instances, we may get more than 1,000 a month, but these figures are growing."

Venezuelans seek out the southernmost nation in the area looking for refuge. Caracas has deep problems and other countries — especially Colombia and Brazil — have been struggling with the surge in Venezuelan immigrants.

On August 9th, the United Nations' High Commission for Refugees established a post in Riohacha to help migrants moving to the nation.

Despite lower numbers coming into Argentina, Macri said his country has a real obligation to keep the doors open.

"They are welcome," Macri said of the latest immigrants from Venezuela. "Just as Venezuela received Argentines who went into exile during the 1976-1983 (Argentine) dictatorship, we are taking Venezuelans."

"When I first began speaking about Venezuela four years ago, I was mayor of Buenos Aires," Macri told Andres Oppenheimer, a columnist with the Miami Herald. "The majority of the region denied what happened in Venezuela. The human rights abuses have been going on for years."

Macri has been a vital link in turning up the pressure on Venezuela since taking office in 2015. Macri supported suspending Venezuela from the Mercosur trading union and beginning investors into financial dealings of Venezuelan officials in Buenos Aires.

When asked what the remainder of South America can do about Venezuela's crisis, Macri replied "…everything we can, but there are limits. This is a Venezuelan internal issue."