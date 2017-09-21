Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Wins 'America's Got Talent'

“It just means so much to me that America voted for me and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears.”

After her knockout performance of “With A Little Help From My Friends” with two puppets on the first night of the finals on Tuesday, panel judge Cowell said she would emerge victorious.

Then the 52 million votes cast made it so.

As host Tyra Banks announced the result with Farmer and fellow finalist Angelica Hale, a 10-year-old singer, onstage, Farmer bent to her knees and covered her face before receiving a hug from her opponent.