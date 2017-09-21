Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Wins 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell’s prediction was right.
Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, won “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday, earning $1 million and a headlining gig in Las Vegas.
“It just means so much to me that America voted for me and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears.”
After her knockout performance of “With A Little Help From My Friends” with two puppets on the first night of the finals on Tuesday, panel judge Cowell said she would emerge victorious.
Then the 52 million votes cast made it so.
As host Tyra Banks announced the result with Farmer and fellow finalist Angelica Hale, a 10-year-old singer, onstage, Farmer bent to her knees and covered her face before receiving a hug from her opponent.
According to People, Farmer is the third female act to win the TV talent show in its 12 seasons. And she is not the first ventriloquist. Terry Fator, whom Farmer called her “idol,” won season 2. As it happened, Farmer and her bunny puppet Petunia performed with Fator and his puppet, Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Wednesday in a charming rendition of “Anything You Can Do.”
